Wife's Alleged Sword Attack Leaves Elderly Husband Fighting for His Life

An elderly man in Iowa suffered life-threatening injuries after his wife allegedly attacked him with a sword following a verbal dispute, according to police.

Kim Renee Cannon, 58, had an argument with her 70-year-old husband when she allegedly hit his head several times with a sword on Wednesday night at their home in Hawkeye, Iowa, local news station KGAN.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, which was treated as a domestic assault case, and found the man with severe lacerations to the head, according to local news station KWWL.

The man was transferred to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment, but no details were revealed about whether or not he is expected to survive. No details were released about the cause of the dispute.

Cannon is facing a charge of attempted murder and has been detained at the Fayette County Jail. No details were reavailable about when she is expected to appear before a judge.

Newsweek reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa state patrol for comment.

Reports of Other Sword Attacks

In December, an altercation occurred between an elderly man and a sword-wielding home invader in Madison, Nebraska. The homeowner told authorities that a man approached his house on the 800 block of South Nebraska Street from across the street, with a Samurai-style sword in his hand, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The man then moved to his garage, where the attacker followed him and tried to force his way into the house. The victim was struck in the back with the sword but later grabbed a ball-peen hammer and hit the attacker on the head with it. The attack ended at that point and the attacker fled.

Also in December, a man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a city bus passenger with a "Japanese-like sword" in New Mexico. The bus driver called law enforcement to the scene, where police saw a significant amount of blood on the front of the victim's jacket. The person was also "bleeding severely from a laceration to the left eye socket and from a laceration from the left ear [lobe]," according to authorities.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with aggravated battery and concealing identification for allegedly lying to authorities about his name and date of birth.

In October, a 29-year-old man was attacked in the stairwell of a New York City subway station with a sword by an unknown male, according to police. The victim suffered an injury to his forehead.