Funny

Internet Shocked As Wild Rat and Dachshund Go Head to Head in the Street

By
Funny Dogs Animals Pets Rat

More than 17 million TikTok viewers have watched the moment a dachshund attempts to take on a wild rat before the showdown take a surprising turn.

During the video shared by @_marquitosmercado, the sausage dog can be seen chasing the rat down the street. Within seconds, the rodent turns around and they both jump at each other at the same time. It becomes apparent that the dog has met his match and the pooch seems to have second thoughts about the intended attack.

The unlikely pair have a short stand off before the rat pounces again and the dog flees in the opposite direction.

The hilarious video has racked up 2.4 million likes since it was shared on September 22.

@_marquitosmercado

#fyd #salomon #dachshund#fydddddddddddd#rat#ratatouille

♬ sonido original - The Rivera🦇

What To Do if a Rat Bites Your Dog

Fortunately, no animals were harmed in the clip but Newsweek reached out to Nebraska veterinarian Grant Little, an animal health expert on the JustAnswer platform, to find out what an owner should do if a rat manages to bite their pet.

Little explained: "Bites by rats can cause several issues. They can cause a patient to develop rabies if the rat was rabid. If your pet is vaccinated against rabies, it has much better protection against it.

"They can develop bacterial infections at the bite site as well. Prompt treatment to have it cleaned and evaluated is important.

"If the site gets infected, sometimes surgical debridement is needed to cure the site of the infection [although] most rat bites only cause localized small infections or irritation."

Bites aren't the only thing pet owners need to worry about, according to Little, as rats can cause leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can be contracted through contact with rat urine.

"Rats can also carry other types of diseases such as plague, tularemia, rat bite fever, and others as well," Little explains. "The Black Death in the Middle Ages is thought to originate from rats that were contagious. This is not a common disease anymore, but it does come up from time to time. Other diseases are possible as well, but most dogs don't get these infections.

"If you think your dog was fighting with a rat or was bit by one, prompt evaluation by a veterinarian is vital to get [a wound] cleaned and possibly start on treatment."

The video of the dueling dachsund and rat has amassed more than 9,000 comments and many have compared the synchronized movements on show to ballet.

One user said: "So this is the NY Ballet."

"Full on street fighter," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @_marquitosmercado for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Scared dog
A stock image of a worried puppy in the street. A video of a dog getting spooked by a rat has racked up millions of views. Yuliko/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC