U.S.

Wildfire Smoke Damages Air Quality in States Over a Thousand Miles Away

By
U.S. Wildfires Canada Montana Air quality

Unrelenting Canadian wildfires are now affecting the United States, with states more than 1,000 miles away from the wildfires experiencing poor air quality on Wednesday.

Fires have burned for weeks in Alberta, Canada, after an early start to the wildfire season. According to statistics from the Alberta government, approximately 1 million acres in the Alberta region have burned since the start of the year, and weather patterns are sending the smoke south to the United States, creating hazy skies that lead to stunning sunsets and sunrises in some areas while drastically reducing air quality in others.

Smoke and burn scars from the fires were visible with NASA technology, and videos of the devastating fires have spread across social media since the fires started. Despite firefighters' best efforts, more than ninety wildfires still burn in northwestern Canada, further exacerbating the air quality issues in certain northern states. States with the worst air quality as of Wednesday included Montana, North Dakota and northern Wyoming.

Wildfire Thousands Miles Away Harms Air 01
The sun is shrouded as it sets behind Hudson Yards as smoke from forest fires in Alberta, Canada drifts into the northeast of the U.S seen from the Empire State Building on May 9, 2023, in New York City. Air quality in northern U.S. states like Montana was deemed "fair to poor" on Wednesday as smoke entered the atmosphere. Gary Hershorn/Getty

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Erickson predicts that current weather patterns could cause harmful smoke to persist in Montana and North Dakota and threaten air quality in South Dakota and western Minnesota by Thursday.

Erickson advised people with respiratory illnesses to stay inside in areas where smoke threatens air quality.

"When it gets to those levels here and especially when people have existing respiratory problems, it is not healthy for sensitive groups," Erickson told Newsweek, suggesting that people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses reduce their time outdoors.

Poor air quality can contribute to breathing problems and cause throat irritation.

Smoke hanging lower in the atmosphere worsens the air quality, whereas smoke higher in the atmosphere usually doesn't impact air quality for respiration but can produce hazy skies that cause vibrant sunsets.

Wildfire Thousands Miles Away Harms Air 02
Smoke billows from a still-smoldering fire outside of Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, on May 8, 2023. The smoke is beginning to impact air quality in some U.S. states. Walter Tychnowicz/AFP/Getty

As of Wednesday, many of Alberta's wildfires were deemed out of control. Erickson said the fires were unlikely to see vast improvement until dry, warm weather conditions lessened in the area. The United States will continue to see impacts from the smoke as long as the conditions persist.

Read more

"Smoky conditions will hang around through at least the end of the week and into the weekend," Erickson said.

On Tuesday, wildfire smoke threatened air quality in the New England region, but conditions improved Wednesday after a cold front pushed out most of the smoke. Smoke in areas near the Great Lakes region, northern Missouri and Illinois is creating "vibrant" sunsets and sunrises, according to Erickson, but is so far not impacting air quality.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC