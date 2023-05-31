Nuns in Gower, Missouri, are exploring the possibility of a sainthood for Wilhelmina Lancaster, whose body was found without any visible sign of decay four years after being buried.

While no case for sainthood can yet be made for Lancaster, as such requests need to be made at least five years after a person's death, the nuns are "seeking advice on a possible opening of a cause in the future," they said in a statement released on Sunday.

Lancaster, the founder of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles, in the small town of Gower in Missouri, died in May 2019 at the age of 95. Earlier this month, sisters at the convent decided to move her remains to lie underneath the altar in the convent's chapel. They were surprised to find her body in an almost perfectly preserved condition.

Nuns in Missouri are seeking advice over a future case for sainthood for their deceased sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. benedictinesofmary.org

Lancaster's body had remained unburied until Monday, May 29 and attracted a large number of visitors. The story has been widely shared on social media, with many calling it a "miracle."

Forensic anthropologist Nicholas Passalacqua told Newsweek that it is not uncommon for bodies to remain well-preserved in the first few years after their death. Passalacqua is an associate professor at Western Carolina University in North Carolina.

"In general, when we bury a body at our human decomposition facility, we expect it will take roughly five years for the body to become skeletonized," Passalacqua said. "That is without a coffin or any other container or wrapping surrounding the remains. So for this body, which was buried in a coffin, I personally don't find it too surprising that the remains are well preserved after only four years."

Miracles are a crucial part of the process of sainthood within the Catholic church, which considers claims of miraculous events very carefully. A miracle, at least within the Catholic church, is a precisely defined phenomenon that must meet a series of criteria before being officially recognized as such.

According to the church, a miracle is a "sign of wonder such as a healing, or control of nature, which can only be attributed to divine power."

There are hundreds of documented cases of "incorruptible bodies"—those that did not decompose, even years after a person's death—in Catholicism, where the phenomenon is seen as a sign of holiness.

However, the process that can lead to sainthood, known as "cause", is one that involves a series of careful investigations on behalf of the church.

"While we can attest to sister's personal sanctity, we know that incorruptibility is not among the official signs taken by the church as a miracle for sainthood, and that all things must be subjected to further scrutiny, especially by the competent authorities in the medical field," the nuns wrote in the statement. "The life itself and favors received must be established as proof of holiness."

The Vatican has a department dedicated to studying sainthood causes, called the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, which has existed since 1588. After accepting a cause for sainthood, the office studies the person's life, reads their writing and interviews people who knew them.

At this point, a miracle is needed for any prospective saint who did not die a martyr to move to the next step, the beatification. A medical commission appointed by the Vatican takes part at this point to determine whether the alleged miracle can be medically explained or not, and if a miracle is recognized, the person is beatified or "blessed."

A second, different miracle is needed for the beatified individual to ascend to sainthood.

Lancaster's body has been placed in a glass casket in the monastery chapel. Her face and hands have been covered with a light mask of wax, according to news site The Pillar.

Stirred by the clamor surrounding Lancaster's body, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said on May 22 that it was investigating the claim that the nun's body was incorrupt.

"The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions," the diocese said in a statement. "At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation... Bishop [James] Johnston invites all the faithful to continue praying during this time of investigation for God's will."