Will Donald Trump's and Hunter Biden's Court Cases Be on Live TV?

Donald Trump and Hunter Biden's upcoming criminal trials will represent two of the highest-profile court cases in modern U.S. history and with them a public vying for the most in-depth coverage possible.

Both men have pleaded not guilty. The president's son faces firearm possession charges, with Trump defending 91 criminal counts over four cases.

With each trial likely to attract unprecedented attention, Newsweek found out whether Trump's or Hunter's days in court will be broadcast live.

Former President Donald Trump (left) speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Hunter Biden (right) leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. L-R: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

Will Trump's Court Cases Be Livestreamed?

Two of Trump's four trials will be in federal court, where cameras aren't permitted—Special Counsel Jack's Smith's investigations into classified document tampering and the former president's actions following his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

As stated by United States Courts: "Electronic media coverage of criminal proceedings in federal courts has been expressly prohibited under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 since the criminal rules were adopted in 1946.

"Rule 53 states: "[e]xcept as otherwise provided by a statute or these rules, the court must not permit the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom."

Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, regarding falsifying business records, will take place in state court, despite attempts by the former president's legal team to move it to a federal facility.

"Audio-visual coverage of proceedings," however, is not permitted in New York Courts, as stated in the Rules of the Chief Administrative Judge, so filming will not happen there, either.

The big difference is in Georgia, where Trump has been indicted on 13 felony counts that include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Last month, the case's presiding judge, Scott McAfee, announced that all of the proceedings involving Trump and his 18 co-defendants would be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel, following the precedent set by Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney.

"In line with the spirit of transparency here," McAfee said on August 31, "we have followed Judge McBurney's model, and we have been livestreaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County-provided YouTube channel. And our plan was to do that with this case, as well. So there's going to be a YouTube feed the entire time."

While federal criminal trials are closed, Georgia has a long-standing history of allowing cameras in the courtroom to promote access to the judicial process.

McAfee said the best way to make the trial available to the media would be to stream it and allow some outlets into the room with their own cameras. He also said he'd be open to an overflow room for journalists, should the members of the press exceed capacity.

Trump co-defendants Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have attempted to have their trials moved to a federal court, where they would not be filmed. Meadows' request has already been rejected.

Newsweek has reached out to a media representative for Trump via email to ask whether there are plans to request a move to a federal court.

Will Hunter Biden's Trial Be Livestreamed?

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three charges related to false statements in the 2018 purchase of a firearm.

He was previously charged with illegal possession of a firearm as a drug user and failing to pay federal income tax in June, according to filings from a Delaware District Court. His legal team agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in which he would plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay federal tax but avoid prosecution on the felony firearms charge.

However, the deal collapsed during a court hearing in late July after a row over whether the president's son would receive sweeping immunity in an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, in the indictment filed by Special Counsel David Weiss, Hunter was accused of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement about his drug use when purchasing a gun in October 2018.

On Tuesday, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to a judge that Biden would plead not guilty and was not seeking any special treatment.

There is no indication that the trial, to be held in the Delaware District Court, will be televised. Further, rules and precedent strongly indicate that any suggestion would not be considered.

Last year, during the Fox and Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, a number of Fox News personalities appeared in Delaware Superior Court to give testimony, but none were broadcast.

The lawsuit, which ended with a $787.5 million settlement, attracted public interest, but no special circumstances were made to show it live on TV.

As stated by Delaware Courts, cameras are not permitted in courthouses or courtrooms. The only exception is the state Supreme Court, which permitted the move in 2016.

The restrictions, coupled with the Fox News lawsuit, suggest that the Hunter Biden case will not be broadcast live.

Newsweek has reached out to Delaware Courts for comment.