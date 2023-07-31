Will Russia Attend Ukraine War Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia? What We Know

When Saudi Arabia hosts a discussion on peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war in August, one key player will likely be missing from the summit.

Saudi Arabia has invited more than 30 countries to its capital Riyadh to discuss potential peace talks to end the war on August 5 and 6, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Russia, however, is not expected to attend. Kremlin leaders have maintained their goals for the war, despite setbacks, and have not indicated willingness to make concessions at the negotiating table.

The Riyadh summit comes as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive aimed at retaking control of territory occupied by Russian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion in February 2022, hoping for a quick victory over Ukraine. However, Kyiv's spirited response, bolstered by Western military support, has prevented Russia from attaining its goals in the invasion.

Both sides have rejected their rival's demands to end the war. Ukraine insists that no Russian presence in Ukrainian territory would need to be a prerequisite for peace talks, while Moscow demands territory they view as historically Russian.

Equipment with Russian military markings at an exhibition in Dnipro, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023. Saudi Arabia is set to hold a discussion on peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, but Russia will not be participating. Denys Poliakov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty

Although it remains unknown which countries will attend, invitations went out to a range of nations, including some that have declined to end relations with Russia amid the war. Some countries that were reportedly offered invitations include Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has laid out a 10-point peace plan that would, among its steps to end the war, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity, require the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and ensure Russia is held accountable for the war. Russia has rejected this peace plan, in hopes that a prolonged conflict would force concessions from Ukraine.

Russia Will 'Follow' Riyadh Peace Talks: Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Moscow's absence from the peace talks in remarks given to Russian state media TASS. He said Kremlin leaders will be observing the meeting, despite their absence from the event.

"Absolutely, Russia will follow this meeting. It remains to be fully understood what goals are set and what, in fact, the organizers plan to talk about," he said.

Ukraine's Western allies such as the United States are likely to use the talks to try to convince countries such as India and Brazil to take a more supportive stance toward Ukraine's peace plan, according to The Wall Street Journal. Many of these countries have staked out a more neutral stance on the war

Putin has sought to build stronger relationships with many developing countries. This effort comes as his war decimated already-tense relations with much of the West, much of which has issued sanctions against Russia's economy and provided support to Ukraine.

Riyadh Peace Talks Won't Bring 'Diplomatic End' to Ukraine War: Expert

The peace talks will not "bring a diplomatic end" to the Russia-Ukraine war, Javed Ali, a professor at the University of Michigan and former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, told Newsweek on Monday.

"Russia is not party to the talks, so without their involvement as the aggressor nation this already has serious drawbacks," Ali said.

Ali explained that neither Ukraine nor Russia are at a point where they are ready for peace talks. Ukraine is hoping to liberate more territory and inflict more losses on Russian troops to strengthen Zelensky's "bargaining position should there come a time for he and Russian President Putin to agree on mutually acceptable terms."

Meanwhile, Putin has promised to continue the invasion despite its "enormous cost" to Russia. Ali said that agreeing to peace talks at this point would "underscore how weak Russia appears," which Putin cannot afford after the Wagner Group's attempted mutiny in June threatened his power.

"Neither Russia nor Ukraine appears eager to seriously engage in peace talks in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere until each side believes they have achieved more on the battlefield and has shored up their political support for any such initiatives," Ali said.