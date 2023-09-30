Will Social Security Be Delayed if Government Shuts Down? What We Know

The American government will go into a partial shutdown on Sunday, unless House Republicans can agree a last-minute deal with Democrats in Congress and the White House to pass a new funding bill.

If this happens, millions of government workers will be furloughed. Those deemed essential will be required to work without pay on the understanding that this will be received after the shutdown is over.

Many federally funded museums will close, though a Smithsonian spokesperson told Newsweek it will be able to "stay open for about another week" due to alternative revenue sources. All national park attractions such as visitor centers and campgrounds will shut.

On Friday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to get a short-term spending bill through the chamber after 21 of his fellow Republicans, who are demanding steeper spending cuts, rebelled and joined Democrats to vote it down. Even if the legislation, which would fund the government through October 31, had passed, it is highly unlikely to have made its way past the Democratic-controlled Senate.

If the shutdown does go ahead, Social Security payments, which are received by around 67 million Americans, according to the Social Security Administration, will continue to be paid, along with Medicare and benefits for veterans.

However, some aspects of the benefits program, such as hearings and reviews, are likely to be impacted, with the effect increasing substantially the longer any shutdown goes on for. People will still be able to apply for benefits, but verifications will stop, as will the replacement of Medicare cards.

Speaking to CNBC, Maria Freese, senior legislative representative at the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said: "Most seniors should be fine, both on the Medicare side and on the Social Security side."

However, Freese added: "Our assumption is that the most-impacted part of Social Security is going to be the disability program. The backlogs in the disability program are likely to get bigger, depending on how long the shutdown lasts."

But, earlier this week, during a White House press briefing, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children scheme, more commonly called WIC, will stop immediately should the government shut down. The program provides healthcare and nutrition to children under 5, along with women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Just over 6 million Americans are currently beneficiaries, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, D.C. A partial government shutdown is due to begin on Sunday, unless Congress passes a bill to extend funding on Saturday. Drew Angerer/GETTY

Speaking on Monday in reference to WIC, Vilsack said: "That program expires, if you will, or stops immediately when the shutdown occurs."

Vilsack added that some states might be able to fund the program themselves for around a week, but he said: "The vast majority of WIC participants would see an immediate reduction and elimination of those benefits, which means the nutrition assistance that's provided would not be available."

House GOP leaders have indicated further votes on government funding are expected on Saturday, though it is unclear exactly what proposal will be tabled. A bipartisan stopgap bill has been introduced to the Senate, with a procedural vote due on Saturday, but the final vote may not take place until Monday after the shutdown has begun. However, the proposal includes additional funding for Ukraine, which has angered some House Republicans.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, McCarthy said: "I think if the Senate puts Ukraine on there [the bill] and focuses on Ukraine over America, I think that could cause real problems."