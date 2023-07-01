Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a practice session ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2023 in London, England.

The 2023 edition of the Wimbledon Championships commences on Monday, July 3rd, with Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina aiming to defend their respective singles titles. While Djokovic is a heavy favorite to do so, oddsmakers are considerably less optimistic about the defending women's champ.

The first table below sets out the odds for the top-30 betting favorites to win the men's singles. Further down the page, find the top-30 favorites in the women's singles odds.

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Odds

Player Odds Novak Djokovic -160 Carlos Alcaraz +350 Jannick Sinner +2000 Daniil Medvedev +2500 Sebastian Korda +3500 Alexander Zverev +3500 Nick Kyrgios +4000 Taylor Fritz +4000 Holger Rune +4000 Andy Murray +6500 Alex De Minaur +6500 Frances Tiafoe +8000 Andrey Rublev +8000 Stefanos Tsitsipas +10000 Matteo Berrettini +10000 Hubert Hurkacz +10000 Casper Ruud +10000 Alexander Bublik +10000 Cam Norrie +13000 Roberto Bautista Agut +15000 Felix Auger-Aliassime +15000 Grigor Dimitrov +20000 Denis Shapovalov +20000 Adrian Mannarino +25000 Milos Raonic +25000 Borna Coric +25000 Tommy Paul +30000 John Isner +30000 Brandon Nakashima +30000 Mackenzie McDonald +30000

Seven-time champion Djokovic will commence his quest to tie Roger Federer's Wimbledon record as a -160 favorite. If that price seems short for the now-36-year-old, note that he hasn't lost a match on grass since 2018, rattling off 28 straight victories on the surface, including four straight Wimbledon titles dating back to 2018. (The tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID.)

Djokovic is 27-4 across all competitive matches during the 2023 season. After winning the Australian Open, the Serbian looked a little out of form while failing to win each of his next four tournaments. But, as he is wont to do, he put the pieces back together when the next grand slam came around: Djokovic romped to his third French Open title in June, dropping just two sets along the way.

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+350) is seen as Djokovic's only serious threat. (No other player is shorter than +2000.) The main knock against the young Spaniard is his inexperience on grass; he was just 7-3 on the surface prior to this year. But he looked a consummate veteran during the 500-level tune-up event in London last week, dropping just a single set over his five victories, including four over top-40 players (no. 16 Alex De Minaur, no. 24 Grigor Dimitrov, no. 25 Sebastian Korda, and no. 36 Jiri Lehecka).

In addition to Djokovic, only one other former men's singles champion is in the 2023 Wimbledon draw: British legend Andy Murray, who captured both the 2013 and 2016 men's singles titles. Now the elder statesman on tour, the 39-year-old won a Challenger event on grass in June before losing in the first round to eventual-finalist De Minaur in London the following week.

Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Odds

Player Odds Iga Swiatek +300 Elena Rybakina +500 Aryna Sabalenka +600 Petra Kvitova +1300 Cori Gauff +1600 Ons Jabeur +1700 Karolina Muchova +2000 Donna Vekic +2000 Barbora Krejcikova +2800 Jelena Ostapenko +3500 Madison Keys +3500 Veronika Kudermetova +5000 Mirra Andreeva +5000 Ekaterina Alexandrova +5000 Daria Kasatkina +6500 Beatriz Haddad-Maia +6500 Maria Sakkari +6500 Caroline Garcia +6500 Jessica Pegula +6500 Qinwen Zheng +8000 Karolina Pliskova +8000 Liudmila Samsonova +8000 Belinda Bencic +8000 Elisabetta Cocciaretto +8000 Anastasia Potapova +10000 Rebeka Masarova +10000 Carol Zhao +10000 Xiyu Wang +10000 Maria Camila Osario Serrano +10000 Sera Errani +10000

The odds to win the women's singles title are considerably tighter than the odds on the men's side. Undisputed world no. 1 Iga Swiatek is a +300 favorite, but that's based on her overall resume, not previous Wimbledon success. The 22-year-old Pole has never been past the fourth round at the tournament. Her play on the grass in Hamburg last week was encouraging (three match wins and a 6-1 set record) until she was forced to withdraw ahead of the semifinals due to a fever and potential food poisoning.

Just behind Swiatek are defending-champion and world no. 3 Elena Rybakina (+500), and world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (+600), who is the last player to defeat Swiatek in a match that actually went to completion (a three-set affair on clay in Madrid on May 6).

Rybakina was forced to withdraw from the 2023 French Open with a flu-like illness ahead of her third-round match. She only entered one tournament since, losing to Donna Vekic in the second round in Berlin on June 21. Last year's Wimbledon title was her first grand-slam victory, though she did reach the Australian Open final earlier this year, losing to Sabalenka in a hard-fought three-setter.

Sabalenka's victory in Melbourne was her first grand-slam title, but she continues to be one of the most unpredictable players in an unpredictable sport. After beating Swiatek on clay in Madrid - the most-impressive victory by any player on tour this season - she turned around and lost her next match to 126th-ranked Sofia Kenin as a -1250 moneyline favorite. While Kenin was ranked as high as no. 4 in the world back in 2020, she dropped as low as 228 a couple years later after injuries derailed her career, and she has a lifetime losing record on clay.

On her best days, Sabalenka is borderline unbeatable, but her lapses in form and concentration have been equally common over her career.

