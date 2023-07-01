Sports

Wimbledon 2023 Odds - See Favorites for Men's Singles and Women's Singles

Novak Djokovic during 2023 Wimbledon practice
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during a practice session ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action.

The 2023 edition of the Wimbledon Championships commences on Monday, July 3rd, with Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina aiming to defend their respective singles titles. While Djokovic is a heavy favorite to do so, oddsmakers are considerably less optimistic about the defending women's champ.

The first table below sets out the odds for the top-30 betting favorites to win the men's singles. Further down the page, find the top-30 favorites in the women's singles odds.

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Odds

PlayerOdds
Novak Djokovic-160
Carlos Alcaraz+350
Jannick Sinner+2000
Daniil Medvedev+2500
Sebastian Korda+3500
Alexander Zverev+3500
Nick Kyrgios+4000
Taylor Fritz+4000
Holger Rune+4000
Andy Murray+6500
Alex De Minaur+6500
Frances Tiafoe+8000
Andrey Rublev+8000
Stefanos Tsitsipas+10000
Matteo Berrettini+10000
Hubert Hurkacz+10000
Casper Ruud+10000
Alexander Bublik+10000
Cam Norrie+13000
Roberto Bautista Agut+15000
Felix Auger-Aliassime+15000
Grigor Dimitrov+20000
Denis Shapovalov+20000
Adrian Mannarino+25000
Milos Raonic+25000
Borna Coric+25000
Tommy Paul+30000
John Isner+30000
Brandon Nakashima+30000
Mackenzie McDonald+30000

Seven-time champion Djokovic will commence his quest to tie Roger Federer's Wimbledon record as a -160 favorite. If that price seems short for the now-36-year-old, note that he hasn't lost a match on grass since 2018, rattling off 28 straight victories on the surface, including four straight Wimbledon titles dating back to 2018. (The tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID.)

Djokovic is 27-4 across all competitive matches during the 2023 season. After winning the Australian Open, the Serbian looked a little out of form while failing to win each of his next four tournaments. But, as he is wont to do, he put the pieces back together when the next grand slam came around: Djokovic romped to his third French Open title in June, dropping just two sets along the way.

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+350) is seen as Djokovic's only serious threat. (No other player is shorter than +2000.) The main knock against the young Spaniard is his inexperience on grass; he was just 7-3 on the surface prior to this year. But he looked a consummate veteran during the 500-level tune-up event in London last week, dropping just a single set over his five victories, including four over top-40 players (no. 16 Alex De Minaur, no. 24 Grigor Dimitrov, no. 25 Sebastian Korda, and no. 36 Jiri Lehecka).

In addition to Djokovic, only one other former men's singles champion is in the 2023 Wimbledon draw: British legend Andy Murray, who captured both the 2013 and 2016 men's singles titles. Now the elder statesman on tour, the 39-year-old won a Challenger event on grass in June before losing in the first round to eventual-finalist De Minaur in London the following week.

Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles Odds

PlayerOdds
Iga Swiatek+300
Elena Rybakina+500
Aryna Sabalenka+600
Petra Kvitova+1300
Cori Gauff+1600
Ons Jabeur+1700
Karolina Muchova+2000
Donna Vekic+2000
Barbora Krejcikova+2800
Jelena Ostapenko+3500
Madison Keys+3500
Veronika Kudermetova+5000
Mirra Andreeva+5000
Ekaterina Alexandrova+5000
Daria Kasatkina+6500
Beatriz Haddad-Maia+6500
Maria Sakkari+6500
Caroline Garcia+6500
Jessica Pegula+6500
Qinwen Zheng+8000
Karolina Pliskova+8000
Liudmila Samsonova+8000
Belinda Bencic+8000
Elisabetta Cocciaretto+8000
Anastasia Potapova+10000
Rebeka Masarova+10000
Carol Zhao+10000
Xiyu Wang+10000
Maria Camila Osario Serrano+10000
Sera Errani+10000

The odds to win the women's singles title are considerably tighter than the odds on the men's side. Undisputed world no. 1 Iga Swiatek is a +300 favorite, but that's based on her overall resume, not previous Wimbledon success. The 22-year-old Pole has never been past the fourth round at the tournament. Her play on the grass in Hamburg last week was encouraging (three match wins and a 6-1 set record) until she was forced to withdraw ahead of the semifinals due to a fever and potential food poisoning.

Just behind Swiatek are defending-champion and world no. 3 Elena Rybakina (+500), and world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (+600), who is the last player to defeat Swiatek in a match that actually went to completion (a three-set affair on clay in Madrid on May 6).

Rybakina was forced to withdraw from the 2023 French Open with a flu-like illness ahead of her third-round match. She only entered one tournament since, losing to Donna Vekic in the second round in Berlin on June 21. Last year's Wimbledon title was her first grand-slam victory, though she did reach the Australian Open final earlier this year, losing to Sabalenka in a hard-fought three-setter.

Sabalenka's victory in Melbourne was her first grand-slam title, but she continues to be one of the most unpredictable players in an unpredictable sport. After beating Swiatek on clay in Madrid - the most-impressive victory by any player on tour this season - she turned around and lost her next match to 126th-ranked Sofia Kenin as a -1250 moneyline favorite. While Kenin was ranked as high as no. 4 in the world back in 2020, she dropped as low as 228 a couple years later after injuries derailed her career, and she has a lifetime losing record on clay.

On her best days, Sabalenka is borderline unbeatable, but her lapses in form and concentration have been equally common over her career.

