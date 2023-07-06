$150 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER 10X YOUR BET UP TO $200 FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 CLAIM OFFER

Consider each of our choices for the best Wimbeldon betting promos available for the 2023 tournament. Then, decide which offers could be right for you.

Wimbledon Betting Promos 2023: Best Tennis Sportsbook Bonuses

Before diving into the offers below, let's first take a look at the most up-to-date odds as of July 6, 2023:

Wimbeldon Men's Odds Novak Djokovic (-165) Carlos Alcaraz (+320) Jannik Sinner (+1600) Daniil Medvedev (+2200) Holger Rune (+3500) Taylor Fritz (+3500) Andy Murray (+4000) Stefanos Tsitsipas (+5000) Alexander Bublik (+5000) Alexander Zverev (+5000)

It's important to note that the legal online sportsbooks below offer new user promos, as well as odds boosts and in-app promos. There are pre-match, live and futures markets available for men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

First up on our list of Wimbeldon betting promos is a bet $5, get $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who register for an account through our links will secure a 30x return on their initial cash wager no matter what.

That means you can bet $5 on Novak Djokovic to win and you'll earn $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether or not he succeeds. Additionally, you can win an additional cash profit if your first bet settles as win.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what when you register with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200 With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has a truly unique offer for Wimbeldon and other sports events. As part of their new user promo, players can earn a bonus bet return that is 10x the value of their first wager.

This begins with a $5 wager on any betting market, which would net players a $50 return in bonus bets. The maximum bonus bet return a player can earn is $200 with a $20 wager. Keep in mind that the bonus bets will convey no matter how the initial bet settles.

Earn 10x your first bet up to $200 with FanDuel Sportsbook by signing up for an account.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Unlocks Full Caesar Offer

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar offer remains the largest new user promo in the industry. Among the other Wimbeldon betting promos on this list, Caesars' offer stands out due to its remarkably high first bet backing.

With this offer, you can place your initial cash wager knowing that you'll get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your bet loses. That means a losing $800 bet on Iga Swiatek would earn you $800 in second-chance bonus bets, which you could use on other Wimbeldon betting markets.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 bet and more with the Full Caesar offer.

Bet $1, Get $200 With Bet365

Bet365 has an incredible offer for new players. It not only comes with the smallest initial wager requirement, but also the largest guaranteed return in bonus bets. If you sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM, you will secure $200 in bonus bets with a mere $1 wager.

As a bet365 player, you'll also have access to bet boosts and in-app promos. Bet boosts are enhanced odds markets that typically feature multiple legs from a single game or event. The in-app promos, meanwhile, come with a profit boost for multi-sport parlays and early money line payouts.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

BetMGM's $1,000 First-Bet Offer

The final entry on our list of Wimbeldon betting promos comes from BetMGM. If you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, you'll activate a $1,000 first-bet offer. This promo will back your first bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

What makes this offer different from other promos is that if your first bet loses, you'll earn five bonus bets to use on other betting markets. Plus, as a BetMGM player, you'll have access to a lengthy list of odds boosts, in-app promos and more.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer.

