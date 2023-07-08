Sports

Wimbledon Sportsbook Promos Offer Incredible Bonuses

By
Wimbeldon sportsbook promos
Here you will find the best Wimbeldon sportsbook promos, which come with incredible bonuses for new players to take advantage of this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting DraftKings FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

One of the biggest tournaments of the year is underway and sports bettors can take advantage of some fantastic Wimbeldon sportsbook promos. This includes a $150 guaranteed bonus, which you can get by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

10X YOUR BET UP TO $200

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

This weekend's action includes third round play, as well as the start of the round of 16. You can register for some sensational Wimbeldon sportsbook promos by signing up for an account with any of the legal online sportsbooks below.

Wimbledon Sportsbook Promos Offer Incredible Bonuses

Before wagering on any match, it's critical to note that DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM and bet365 all offer odds on singles and doubles matches in the men's and women's divisions. There are also odds available for mixed doubles play.

The terms for each offer can vary in terms of initial deposit amounts, whether the bonus is guaranteed and how much a sportsbook will return to your account in the event of a loss. Be sure to read over each offer to get a better understanding of what each entails.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

First up on our list of Wimbeldon sports betting promos is a bet $5, get $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. As part of this offer, your first $5+ wager on any match will earn you $150 in bonus bets. This bonus will convey win or lose. If your first bet on Wimbeldon wins, you'll also earn a cash profit.

In addition to the $150 bonus bets offer, you can also opt-into more promos in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. There's a Wimbeldon live boost promo for tennis fans. This will give you a 50% live profit boost for any qualifying betting market.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook to use on Wimbeldon matches and more.

Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200 With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer is certainly a unique one one compared to other promos on this list. In essence, FanDuel Sportsbook will return a 10x multiple on any new player's first cash wager of $5-$20. This is applicable to any Wimbeldon betting market and the bonus will convey win or lose.

That means if you sign up and wager $5 on any player to win their match, you would walk away with a $50 guaranteed return in bonus bets. In order to get the full value of this offer, you'll need to wager $20 or more to earn $200 in bonus bets. The bonus bets that you receive will be eligible for use on other Wimbeldon matches and other games in other leagues.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook to receive a 10x bonus on your first cash wager up to $200.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Unlocks $1,250 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo, the Full Caesar, combines three bonuses into one. With this offer, you'll receive a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars. This will either see you win a cash profit with a victory or a second chance with bonus bets. If you were to wager $250 on a match to end in five sets, you would either make a cash profit or get back $250 in bonus bets to use on other games.

As if that weren't enough, you'll also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. In order to unlock higher offer levels, you'll need to accrue Tier Credits. Reward Credits, meanwhile, can be redeemed for hotel stays and more.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer for Wimbeldon From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM's new user promo is a great one for tennis fans. If your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager and BetMGM will issue a cash profit to your account. However, if your bet settles as a loss, this $1,000 first-bet offer will activate. Rather than issue a single bonus bet of up to $1,000, you will receive five bonus bets.

Considering just how many matches remain at Wimbeldon, the chance to get back five bonus bets with a loss will present the chance to earn a win on other matches. If you'd rather use the bonus bets on MLB games, UFC events or another event, you'll have the freedom to do so.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Of all the Wimbeldon sportsbook promos on this list, the one with the largest return and the lowest initial wager requirement comes from bet365. Players who register with bonus code NEWSXLM will lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus for use on any matches at Wimbeldon and more.

There's also a 70% multi-sport parlay promo available in the promotions section of the app. This offer will add up to an additional 70% return in profit if your qualifying parlay wager settles as a win.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC