Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $1.1B Jackpot on Tuesday? Results Revealed

Lottery ticket holders across the country eagerly anticipated the results for Tuesday's Mega Millions $1.1 billion drawing that was revealed at 11 p.m. ET.

The latest winning white balls were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, with the gold ball being 9 and the megaplier being 3X.

Unfortunately, no one won the jackpot so the next estimated jackpot for Friday is $1.35 billion, with a cash option of $707.9 million.

A person buys a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a store on July 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions is at an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Getty/AFP

Sixteen people (in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) matched all five white balls for game's second-tier prize of $1 million, and three of them (in Connecticut, Florida and New York) were Megaplier Winners, for the $3 million prize.

Some 215 people matched four whites and one yellow, for the third prize of $10,000. Some 41 of those were Megaplier winners.

Although many would consider Friday the 13th an unlucky date, six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on this day. On Friday, the $1.35 billion up for grabs will be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot. The only larger jackpot than Friday's estimated prize is a game record of $1.537 billion that was won on October 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

The most recent winning jackpot was at $502 million on October 14, shared by winners in California and Florida. Since then, there had been almost 33.3 million winning tickets sold in 25 drawings. These include 68 worth $1 million or more, won in states including: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Top Mega Millions Jackpots to Date:

  1. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 —1-SC
  2. $1.350 billion (est) 1/13/2023 ?
  3. $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 —1-IL
  4. $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 — 1-MI
  5. $656 million 3/30/2012 — 3-IL, KS, MD
  6. $648 million 12/17/2013 — 2-CA, GA
  7. $543 million 7/24/2018 — 1-CA
  8. $536 million 7/8/2016 — 1-IN
  9. $533 million 3/30/2018 — 1-NJ
  10. $522 million 6/7/2019 — 1-CA

What Is Mega Millions and How to Play?

At 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Fridays, Mega Millions will conduct a drawing of five white balls numbered one through 70 and one gold Mega Ball, which is numbered from one to 25. There are nine ways to win a prize from each draw, from $2 to the jackpot, depending on how many of the winning balls match with your numbers. The overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

A standard Mega Millions ticket costs $2, with most states also selling a Megaplier version for an extra $1 a ticket. A Megaplier ticket multiplies your winnings by two to five.

Tickets can be bought at convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and more.

More information is available on the Mega Millions website.

