Windchill Expected to Hit -110 Degrees at Mt. Washington

The Artic blast hitting the northeast is bringing dangerously cold windchill across the eastern U.S.

While temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in much of the northeast, the windchill will make it feel way below zero in many areas.

AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures are projected to range between 40 and 60 degrees below zero in northern New York and New England through Friday night.

A quick burst of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast and send temperatures well below freezing. https://t.co/6rKbPCY0ux pic.twitter.com/JlGsmK8PFW — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 3, 2023

Several counties in Maine have already hit windchill readings between -10 and -40 degrees by 9 am ET, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou, ME.

In mountain areas, RealFeel temperatures could dip down to 70 below zero.

The RealFeel temperatures at the 6,288-foot-tall summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire may reach between -80 and -110 degrees.

Windchill readings had already hit -80 degrees at Mt. Washington, according to the National Weather Service.