Winter Weather Live Updates: Windchill Expected to Hit -110 Degrees at Mt. Washington
- One day after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, a sub-freezing polar vortex is moving through the eastern U.S. this weekend.
- A burst of freezing temperatures is passing over New England and the mid-Atlantic after a unseasonably warm winter.
- Wind chills are expected to hit -10 degrees in New York City, -33 degrees in Boston and -60 degrees in northern Maine.
- Wind gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph are forecasted in the mid-Atlantic, while gust can reach between 40 and 60 mph in New England Friday, according to AccuWeather.
- The National Weather Service warns the brief but "impressive Artic blast" can be dangerous. The extreme cold can cause frostbite and hypothermia.
- Meanwhile, parts of Texas are still dealing with ice and power outages following a winter storm that swept through the central and southern U.S. earlier this week.
Windchill Expected to Hit -110 Degrees at Mt. Washington
The Artic blast hitting the northeast is bringing dangerously cold windchill across the eastern U.S.
While temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in much of the northeast, the windchill will make it feel way below zero in many areas.
AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures are projected to range between 40 and 60 degrees below zero in northern New York and New England through Friday night.
Several counties in Maine have already hit windchill readings between -10 and -40 degrees by 9 am ET, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou, ME.
In mountain areas, RealFeel temperatures could dip down to 70 below zero.
The RealFeel temperatures at the 6,288-foot-tall summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire may reach between -80 and -110 degrees.
Windchill readings had already hit -80 degrees at Mt. Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
Over 240k Texans Remain Without Power
After a winter ice storm hit the central and southern U.S. earlier this week, many Texans are still without power.
There are 244,323 customers without power in Texas, according to PowerOutage.us as of 10:30 a.m. ET.
Governor Greg Abbott has assured his constituents that the state's power grid has "maintained ample supply" throughout the winter weather and that any outages are due to "local issues" like fallen trees and downed powerlines.
The power outages have impacted the greater Austin, Texas area. Austin Energy said full restoration will take longer than initially anticipated due to the ice.
"We had hoped to make more progress today," Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy, said at a news conference. "And that simply has not happened."
She added that the majority of outages from this storm are "complex" and involve heavy construction equipment in areas that are sometimes impassable due to downed trees and power lines.
Local leaders and residents have expressed their frustration with the company's response and are calling for oversight for Austin Energy.
A boil water notice has been issued for West Travis County Public Utility Agency customers following outages at the Uplands Water Treatment plant.