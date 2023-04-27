Funny

'Wolf-Like' Husky Accidentally Scaring Delivery Driver Caught on CCTV

A husky dog called Deebo has left the internet in stitches after his owner's doorbell camera caught him accidentally scaring the "bejeezus" out of a FedEx delivery driver.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in February by the dog's owner, under the username Elizabethl.taylor, Deebo can be seen unexpectedly approaching the courier from behind, making him jump briefly.

After a moment of panic, the courier realized that it was only a "sweet doggo," and started petting him. The excited husky can then be seen jumping all over him and showering him with kisses. He can be heard saying: "Ooh, hi baby! Hi, puppy! You scared the bejeezus out of me! Oh hello hello hello! Oh yes, hi baby! You scared the c*** out of me!

As Deebo's owner rushes outside to help the courier, apologizing for her dog's behavior, he can be heard answering: "It's ok, I know how it is, he was just jumping and giving kisses."

dog scaring courier goes viral
Stock image of a courier delivering some parcels with an inset of a dog acting out. A dog accidentally scaring a delivery man has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "This poor man. I'm so grateful that, despite his name and wolf-like appearance, Deebo is a sweet dog. No matter how much love and attention we give him, he craves more. But we will be more vigilant in keeping him in the back yard for our delivery brothers and sisters who 'don't do dogs.'"

According to pet food company Hill's Pet Nutrition, Siberian huskies are friendly and intelligent creatures but they are also somewhat independent and stubborn, and they need firm and gentle training as puppies.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 6.3 million views and 785,900 likes on TikTok.

@elizabethl.taylor

This poor man. I’m so grateful that, despite his name and wolf-like appearance, Deebo is a sweet dog. No matter how much love and attention we give him, he craves more. But we will be more vigilant in keeping him in the back yard for our delivery brothers and sisters who “don’t do dogs”. #huskylife

♬ original sound - Elizabeth L. Taylor

One user, ututin175, commented: "He's was so scared that he forgot to turn off his baby voice while talking to the owner lol." And Terri Weatherly717 said: "Sounded like Ms Doubtfire ... Hello hello." Mccluskey1977 added: "That dog was getting petted whether that guy wanted to or not."

April B joked: "His Mickey Mouse voice is perfect." And BrianTC said: "I'm a delivery driver, I wonder how many have caught me on camera playing and talking to their dogs." Vonna added: "Doggo said wait up why we running."

Dadoo_tulip wrote: "Dude recognized a sweet doggo so quickly." And Lara Marcheske said: "Our Shep *lived* for seeing our delivery people—they didn't always feel the same! Our favorite one sent a card when Max passed."

JustCallMeCole78 said: "He was like WE'RE RUNNING?! Where we going?!?! Let's do it!!" And Jess|Geddy added: "Wolf-like appearance? Husky-like appearance lol."

Newsweek reached out to Elizabethl.taylor for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

