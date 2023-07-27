Wolf Pups Trying—and Failing—To Jump Will Melt Your Heart: 'A for Effort'

Footage of wolf pups learning to jump is delighting animal lovers online, with the tiny babies unable to make it over a hurdle.

The adorable video was shared to TikTok by Sally Jo Sousa (@sallyjo40), and shows the four pups Rooster, PepperPots, Squid and George. The baby wolves—who appear to live in an animal sanctuary—can be seen running from their pen towards a low beam set up on the grass.

The wolves are following their human keeper, who steps over the wooden bar with ease. However, it's a much tougher leap for the babies, who try—and fail—to make it over the beam.

A stock photo of a baby wolf running. Jumping is a skill the four wolf pups have yet to master, irakite/iStock/Getty Images Plus

One pup puts in a good effort, but can't quite make it, wrapping its tummy around the bar before falling backwards onto the ground. Another two stop as they reach the bar, not even trying to take on the challenge. The final pup stands upright against the beam and peeks over the side. However, it loses his footing and stumbles back into one of its siblings.

"Little wolves learning to jump," Sousa wrote alongside the funny footage, which has received 5.3 million views.

Although Sousa doesn't say what type of wolf the pups in the video are, the most common species in North America is the gray wolf. Also known as timber wolves, gray wolves actually vary in color, with some having completely white or black fur.

According to the International Wolf Center, baby wolves enjoy playtime, and will roughhouse with their siblings in and around the pack's den. Pups usually stay close to their mothers until four to six weeks of age, when they start to explore their surroundings and learn new skills.

At around 6 months old, the junior wolves will start to hunt larger animals with the rest of the pack. Before then, they may hunt smaller prey such as rabbits.

Animal lovers adored the baby wolves, with the cute clip receiving more than 880,000 likes.

"A for effort," commented msablj. "They tried their best," agreed Allie.

"That is a hell of a security fence you got there!!!!!" joked Laurie.

"0 survival instincts but SO CUTE," said Meant To Be.

"That one that gave out and just left the entire challenge," said Eyeraqi.

Many viewers found the footage relatable, with Heather Thompson writing: "Me anytime a minor inconvenience happens."

"This is how my day is going," wrote Jennifer Miller.

"Actual footage of me trying to do what I need to do," said Anne.

"My kids when I ask them to do anything," joked Blue Sapphire. "Me getting out of bed..." said daveydogxx. "Every freaking day."

Newsweek reached out to Sousa via email for comment on Thursday.

