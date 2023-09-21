Woman Adopts 15-Year-Old Cat Blind and Deaf Cat To Give Her Chance at Life

A deaf and blind cat has been given a second chance at 15 years old after being picked up as a stray.

Cookies n' Cream, also known as CC, was picked up by San Francisco Animal Care and Control as a stray and immediately hospitalized due to ill health.

With severe arthritis, matted fur resulting from neglect, and the additional challenges of being both blind and deaf, not many expected CC to get a new home. But despite her difficult circumstances, the shelter's veterinarian saw a spark of joy in her spirit and believed that she deserved a chance at a better life.

Around the same time, Rebecca Schwartz, who lives in San Francisco, had reached out to her local shelter to ask if there were any older cats that wouldn't be put up for adoption as a result of their age or illness.

A picture of the first time Rebecca met her new feline companion CC, left, and a close-up of CC enjoying her fluffy new bed, right. Rebecca Schwartz

"They told me about CC, and I brought her home just five days ago," Schwartz told Newsweek. "She's already blossoming so so so much."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet "Shelter Watch Report" found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Research shows that it is harder for older pets to find homes, too. While older pets are more likely to be returned to shelters after adoption than their younger counterparts.

Earlier this year, another pet owner told Newsweek how she adopted a shelter's oldest cat so she could "die peacefully," only for the plan to backfire in the best way as the cat is still going strong six years later.

CC at the vet clinic after being taken in by the shelter, left, and CC enjoying her fluffy pink bed, right. Rebecca Schwartz

From being in a cage at the shelter's vet clinic to living her best life in a new home, 15-year-old CC is being treated with all of the love and support she deserves.

"She has been pampered with pink blankets galore, her favorite rainbow donut bed, unlimited temptation treats," said Schwartz.

It was love at first sight when Schwartz and CC met in the shelter, and now she is being spoiled with four kitty litter boxes to choose from and "endless snuggles and unlimited love."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.