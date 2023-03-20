Woman Adopts Puppy She Found Abandoned Among Garbage: 'Joined at the Hip'

A puppy named Henry has stolen the hearts of the internet after being found on abandoned furniture on the side of the road.

In the United States, there are an estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats struggling to survive, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Henry was just one of them and fortunately, he has now found his "fur-ever" home in Payson, Arizona.

His rescue went viral on TikTok after Ellie Banducci, 25, recorded the moment she spotted him on an old couch among the garbage—"Found the cutest dumped puppy ever."

Initially, she assumed the tiny canine was a stuffed toy on the abandoned chair. Still, she decided to investigate further by getting out of her car and taking a closer look.

She recorded the walkover and later uploaded the clip to TikTok, she can be heard saying "dude, I really hope this is a fake f****** dog."

Banducci, a dog trainer, soon realized it is a real dog who had been dumped. At first, he growled at her but then he allowed her to pick him up and take him home.

The video has racked up 5.4 million views and 668,400 likes since it was shared on February 22.

Banducci told Newsweek: "I thought it had to be a wet teddy bear as he didn't move but I wasn't sure. I drove home and then sat in the car thinking about it so I turned around and went to check it out.

"I started filming for friends and family because they wouldn't believe I just found him there. As soon as I began to film, he lifted his head and I fell in love."

Describing his condition, Banducci told Newsweek he was matted and unhappy. She decided to take him home and clean him up before heading to the vet to see if he had a microchip. But it turns out he didn't.

She said: "When I realized he had been dumped, I was so angry that someone would allow him to feel so worthless. I mean he wasn't even cared for before he was dumped on that chair.

"He was so small and his eyes said it all. He needed me and now I know I needed him too.

"He has been the greatest little guy and is going to be the face of my dog training company. We just adore him and he is just a positive ray of sunshine.

"He wakes me up every day with a smile; he is joined at the hip to only me and I love it. He is totally spoilt and I really can't imagine life without him. Little hobo Henry is going to bring so much of his joy to so many people."

The clip has received a lot of attention with over 6,780 comments.

One user said: "Aw, so precious. How could anyone abandon such a sweet baby?'

"Bless you for saving this poor dog and now he has a good home many happy years Henry with your lovely mum," said another.

Another person said: "One person's trash is a lucky lady's treasure."

