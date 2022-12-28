Shock Over Woman's Reason To Spend $6K College Fund: 'Instantly Alarmed'

A woman has asked Reddit if she is the a****** for stopping her younger sister from handing over $6,000 to her boyfriend whom she has never met in real life.

In the post, the 20-year-old who goes by u/throwaway6738th said that her sister, 19, was planning on giving the money to a "guy she's seeing online" after he allegedly told her that he's "about to get kicked out of the house by his parents and has nowhere to go." The user said her sister decided "she'll be helping him with money from the college fund our mom had set up for her."

She continued, "I was instantly alarmed as this is a common scam and even if it wasn't, this guy being kicked out of his parent's house is still concerning about his character, especially since they never even met [in real life]."

She explained that with the help of her brother, they managed to stop their sister from handing over the money, but that she now won't talk to her. "My mom said she will understand in time when she matures how big of a favor I did her and not to worry. But her reaction still ate at me and I'm not sure if I really did the right thing. AITA (am I the a******)?"

According to the technology insights website Digital Information World, 33 percent of U.S. teenagers and adults reported being scammed in 2022 by various methods.

Newsweek spoke to Chad Steel, a licensed professional counselor with mental health services company Thriveworks about this tricky family situation.

"This is a difficult scenario and it's unlikely that the younger sibling will come round any time soon, as she will be feeling humiliated, unsupported, and probably a little foolish. Despite her current emotions, the elder sister did do the right thing for her sister's safety and well-being. She could have sat back and said it was none of her business, only to scold her after the mistake. Her mother is right, she will hopefully forgive with time.

"I would suggest keeping communication up even if the sibling wants nothing to do with it. Maybe take the angle that she is clearly a very caring and compassionate person who wants to help people and look for local opportunities to volunteer together. This could help build the relationship as siblings if she's willing to engage and move forward. There are times in life when we just act to do good without being asked. This was one of those times."

Reddit users voted that the sister was not the a******.

User PingPongProfessor wrote: "NTA (not the a******). You are right, this was 110% a scam. Hopefully, she will realize someday that you did her a favor. It might take a while, though."

Another user, carolineecouture, commented, "Yes, sadly adults can make poor decisions. Restrictions on the account might be best if it can be done. This all sounds really painful for everyone involved."

KittenKingdom000 said, "Even if it wasn't a scam, you don't give 6k to someone you never met lol. Sister needs some life experience/therapy or she's in for a tough life."

Newsweek has reached out to u/throwaway6738th for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.