Woman Backed for Canceling Brother's Wedding Over Fiancée's Comments

A woman has been cheered after she secretly canceled her brother's wedding.

In a post on Reddit, user u/toastandcrumb shared how she left her brother and his fiancée without any arrangements for their wedding.

In the post, the 27-year-old wrote that her future sister-in-law, Ella, was often mean to her. "Ella was mean to me a lot. Like A LOT. She would make comments about my weight, my makeup, and especially my dog. She hated animals and hated that I would bring my labrador, Toast, to my parents or my brother's house. It always just felt like something aimed to hurt me."

When Ella and her brother got engaged, she asked the poster to be her maid of honor.

From left: A bride in a wedding dress, crying; and a woman on the phone, uncomfortable. A Reddit poster has been praised for canceling her brother's wedding because of his fiancée. fizkes/Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

Lifestyle expert and coach Vicki Bahra told Newsweek: "When family members can't get along, it can be difficult for everyone involved, not just the two arguing, and the ideal situation would be if can be properly resolved."

While Bahra could understand where the hurt had come from, she said that it would be best for everyone if the two women tried to fix the relationship: "It would be best for both to apologize to start a fresh page. It seems like both of the ladies were hurt and reacted and saying sorry is always a step in the right direction."

The poster wrote: "Since she has no sisters or many girl friends, and since my brother seemed thrilled, I obliged." But she hadn't realized quite what she had signed up for—as maid of honor, Ella expected her to plan a lot of the wedding.

"I was booking venues, florists, jazz band, everything. Even worse she expected me to put my MY credit card down for all of it. My brother and her are not exactly well off and since I have a well paying job I didn't mind holding the deposits but it was starting to add up to a lot," added the poster.

Whenever she asked about it, Ella told her it would be paid back by the time the wedding came around.

Who foots the bill when weddings come around is often a point of argument and disagreement. Like the so-called entitled bride who expected her siblings to each save $4,000 for her wedding. And a 2022 survey found that guests spend an average of $800 just to attend a wedding.

Last week, things had come to a head between the poster and Ella, and an argument ensued.

"About three weeks before the wedding and she's unbearable to be around. She can't last more than a few sentences before snapping at anyone. So when I of course brought up the money, s*** hit the fan," the poster wrote. "I asked if she had received the updated receipt of everything owed when she exploded. She called me a whole line of terrible names but the one that stuck out was her saying, 'What do you need the money for anyway? Your sick dog is dead now.'"

The woman added that she had lost her dog about a month earlier, and was heartbroken by the comments.

"I left the room, having no energy to even respond to something so cruel," she wrote.

When the poster got home, she called all of the wedding vendors and canceled their services of every one of them.

"I texted my brother a short explanation. I told him that every vendor would be contacting him if they wished to keep their services and they were now responsible for covering everything," the woman added. "It was a matter of minutes before my phone started to explode and I just turned it off."

A few days later, she still hadn't spoken to anyone and was starting to feel guilty for her actions.

"I still can't help but feel bad for ruining my brother's big day," the poster wrote, asking if she was wrong for her actions.

But, in hundreds of comments, people backed the woman for canceling the wedding.

"They were never going to pay you back, it's a good thing she showed how wicked she was before you got stuck with the bill. I'm sorry about your loss," posted user logicallies. "Don't let anyone make you feel bad about what you did."

Inner-Show-1172 wrote: "You didn't cancel the wedding. You extricated yourself from an abusive and exploitative situation. They're still free to marry, on their own thin dime."

Disney_nerd_mom commented: "She's cruel and awful and they both suck for not paying you back. She would be dead to me and your brother too unless he came up with a breathtakingly spectacular apology."

Newsweek has reached out to u/toastandcrumb for comment via Reddit. We were not able to verify the details of this story.