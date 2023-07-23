Woman Begs for Help To Stop Nightmare Neighbor Parking in Her Driveaway

A woman tired of her teenage neighbor parking in her driveway has asked for help online, after the girl blocked her car in for three hours.

Reddit user u/TheBeatnikBunny moved into her rented house in Akron, Ohio, in November 2022. The house has a split driveaway, with the neighbors allocated one side and her the other.

"The day I toured the home, there was a car parked on my side," she told Newsweek. "I asked the landlord if it was meant to be our side, to which they replied 'yes.'"

The car was gone by the time she moved in, and she had no issues with her neighbors until spring 2023. The family consists of a mother, her 17 to 18-year-old daughter, and two younger children—a 4-year-old and an infant.

"They're on the messier side," she said. "Trash spills out of their car onto the driveway, which they never pick up, the kids throw stuff over the fence in the back yard then will freely go back there to play and leave their toys, etc."

Although she found it frustrating, the poster and her partner tried to ignore the family's bad behavior. At first, she would toss the kids' toys and trash back over the fence, and when that didn't work, started to throw it away.

"They let their dogs use our yard and never clean up after them, so I've begun to bag the feces and leave it by their door to dispose of it," she said.

Since the summer started, the neighbor's daughter and her friends have been parking on TheBeatnikBunny's side of the driveaway, once blocking her car in for three hours.

"I get called a b**** then she moves it," TheBeatnikBunny said. "It's typically only when I've moved my car up, to make room for my partner or company, that she tries to snag the spot."

The poster reached out to her landlord, but got no response. So, she shared her frustration with the Mildly Infuriating subreddit, along with a snap of the teen's car.

Captioned "Never again will I rent a house with a shared driveway," the post received over 38,000 upvotes and more than 3,000 comments.

Fortunately, after spotting TheBeatnikBunny's story online, the teen has stopped parking her car on the wrong side of the driveway.

"I'm at the point where I will have to call the police for trespassing," she said. "Though since they've seen the Reddit post, I haven't had much issue."

