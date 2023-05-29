Woman Blocking Sister-in-Law Over Her Gender Reveal Party Splits Views

A woman has divided the internet after sharing online that her sister-in-law had blocked her after they had a disagreement over her gender reveal party.

The woman took to Reddit to share that her sister-in-law, Jess, had slammed her for not giving her a head's up on the baby's gender reveal party in advance of the celebration. The woman revealed in her post that her 27-year-old sister-in-law is infertile and that because of Jess' condition, the Redditor's in-laws have implemented a rule where family members cannot host extravagant pregnancy announcements.

"My heart hurts for her, but the way my in-laws handle it in my opinion is pathetic. No children under 5 can even attend family events," the woman opened up in the viral post.

"Despite the rules, [my partner and I] both agreed that it was time to announce the pregnancy. We both agreed that we would do a surprise gender reveal. We had the doctor give us an envelope on what the gender was at our last appointment," she added.

The Redditor went on to share that the couple arranged a gathering in which they planned to announce the baby's gender.

The woman recalled her sister-in-law's reaction to the event: "When [Jess] found out about the party she was angry and she asked me why I didn't give her a heads up. I told her that I don't have to tell her anything and that she didn't have to be such a bitch about it".

The Redditor's sister-in-law found her comments to be hugely insensitive and proceeded to storm out of the party and block the woman on all social media platforms.

The woman claimed in the post that she has been "ghosted" by Jess.

The dilemma has divided Reddit users, with some choosing to express their sympathy for Jess while others have backed the Redditor, arguing that she can hold parties as and when she likes.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman assessed the situation for Newsweek.

"Although the in-laws have been reacting in an overly domineering way to protect the poster's sister-in-law, the poster seems to be getting too much secret pleasure from flaunting her gender reveal party," Dr. Lieberman said.

"The poster may have been afraid of giving the sister-in-law a heads up because undoubtedly she would have run to her parents to complain and they would have been no-shows at the party or ruined it in some way. But, knowing this, the poster and her fiancé should have only invited people who would be genuinely happy to hear about the pregnancy," she added.

The forensic psychiatrist argues that Jess should be encouraged to come to a better adjustment to her infertility, perhaps by going into psychotherapy, learning about fertility treatments, or exploring adoption possibilities.

"These solutions would be much healthier than cutting people with children out of her life forever," Dr. Lieberman summed up.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on Mary 21 by @TY4738, the post which can be seen here has been upvoted by 90% of the users who engaged with it.

Over 2,000 Redditors have shared mixed opinions on the dilemma in the comments section under the post.

"I don't agree with how the family has been handling this. Pretending that other people can't have children and that children under the age of 5 do not exist is beyond stupid. However, a heads up that this was a gender reveal would have been appropriate," one user wrote.

"Agreed, they definitely made things so much worse by outright banning children and pregnancy announcements. What exactly is that supposed to do for the sister-in-law besides ostracizing those family members who have kids? Do they just not get to be there because it may trigger her? That being said, the OP could've been way more considerate before throwing a huge party and inviting them without a heads up," another user added.

