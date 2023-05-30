Laughter as Woman Realizes Her Dogs Have a 'Better Romance' Than Her

A social media video of a British bulldog and a pug 'smooching' on a couch has left the internet in hysterics.

The two dogs were caught licking each other's snouts, with the pup appearing to hold his paws around the bulldog in some kind of hug, in a newly-viral TikTok video. The pair stopped smooching each other and stared at the video's creator as soon as they realized that they were being watched.

The video's creator, @JessieEF23 jokingly captioned the video "these two have a better romance than me".

A stock image of a pug and a bulldog. A viral video has captured a pug and English bulldog 'smooching' on a couch. Getty Images

The two pups are siblings and they live in Manchester, England with their owner. The pug is called Maggie and is younger than the4 bulldog.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), pugs are an ancient breed that can be traced back some 2,000 years to China, while the bulldog was first recognized as a breed in 1886. The pet registry writes on its website that pugs are generally more energetic and fun-loving than bulldogs; the latter tend to be more easygoing.

"Don't mistake their easygoing ways for laziness. Bulldogs enjoy brisk walks and need regular moderate exercise, along with a careful diet, to stay trim," the AKC writes online.

"The pug is playful, sturdy, and lively," the registry adds.

While it may look like the duo were caught up in a romantic moment, it's pretty common for dogs to lick other animals or humans that they are attached to or have taken a liking to.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 25, the post has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and liked by over 334,000 TikTok users. Over 2,000 accounts have gushed over the 'forbidden romance' in the comments section under the viral post. Many users have left funny takes about the pair being caught in a 'seamy moment'.

"This is like my pug and my bulldog, but the pug is a boy and the bull dog is a girl," one user wrote.

"The boyfriend got so shy when you made it sound official girl," another user added.

A different user commented: "The bulldog looking at you from behind her".

The TikTok post can be seen here, and has become the most viewed post on the account to date.

