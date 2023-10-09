Tears as Woman Catches First Glimpse of Her Rescue Dog's 'Old Man' Walk

A woman has managed to reduce social-media users to tears after she shared the moment when she realized her rescue dog is finally getting old.

In a video posted by TikTok user @nomadskogstad, the dog owner was out for a run with Banner, who is part-German shepherd. While the owner, from Alaska, picked up the pace, her pet was left trailing behind at a more comfortable speed, as she got a "first look at his old man trot."

Since the video was posted on September 17, it has tugged on the heartstrings of many pet owners, who know exactly what that moment feels like. The clip has already been viewed more than 1.8 million times and received over 309,000 likes at the time of writing.

The reaction she received for the footage was quite unexpected, but @nomadskogstad posted another clip to say that Banner was her college dog, who is over 10 years old. She also highlighted that the "sweet old man" takes many vitamins and supplements to help with his joints, which helps him to continue running with her.

What counts as a senior dog varies depending on the breed, as smaller dogs have a longer lifespan than larger breeds, so they tend to age more slowly.

A senior German shepherd walking with owner. A woman has left the internet in tears after showing the moment she knew her rescue dog was getting old. Luca_Daviddi/Getty Images

In many cases, a small dog is considered senior when they reach 11 or 12 years old, whereas medium dogs are regarded as old by the age of 10, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Even large breeds are usually thought of as senior by the time they reach 10, which is why a Great Dane becomes a senior much earlier than a Chihuahua would.

When the dog becomes a bit older and slower, it's important to understand their needs and adjust any routines to keep them comfortable. They should still have regular walks to keep them physically active, but VCA Animal Hospitals encourages owners to monitor their energy levels for signs of change.

As a medium to large dog, Banner is now a senior dog, but he refuses to let that stop him from going out for a run and maintaining an active lifestyle. He's still eager to try to stay by his owner's side as much as possible, as she wrote alongside the sweet video that the "old man still has miles of smiles" left in him.

The viral TikTok post has received over 400 comments so far, with many social-media users sharing their own similar experiences of realizing their pet was no longer a young pup.

One comment reads: "Is there anything as sharply painful and beautiful as realizing your dog has grown old? To realize how far you've both left to go together is shorter than how far you've both come?"

Another person commented: "When my dog hesitates a little before she lays down, it's like a glass shard to my heart."

One TikTok viewer responded: "My baby is there too. I know my days are coming to a close with him soon. I just need to give him all the extra love."

Newsweek reached out to @nomadshogstad via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.