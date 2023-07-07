A paralyzed dog has stunned her owner by learning to walk again, with the proud moment caught on pet cam.

Buttons, 14, lost the use of her left hind leg in June after a nasty bout of pneumonia. But in the heartwarming clip shared to TikTok by her owner (@iam_buttons) on July 7, the determined canine can be seen walking around on all fours once again.

The video opens with Buttons using her walker, which she has needed for the past month to help her get around the house. It then cuts to a clip recorded on pet cam, with Buttons lounging on the floor in her owner's home office.

"She was in the land seal position, as usual," @iam_buttons wrote alongside the footage. "But watch this."

Left, a stock photo of a senior dog lying down. Right, a senior dog standing up. Buttons wowed both her owner and the internet with her shock recovery. Leila Coker/Joye Hansford/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Buttons doesn't stay lying down for long. It's a struggle, but she slowly stands up, before waddling off-camera with her tail wagging.

The remainder of the video shows Buttons walking all over the house, even hopping in and out of her dog bed. Although she needs to stop and rest a few times, the tiny canine is clearly feeling more confident.

"I did not see the land seal in the camera again," @iam_buttons said. "Only thing I saw was a super busy granny potato."

According to Sara Ochoa, veterinarian and co-founder of How To Pets, it's uncommon for animals to lose limb function after battling viral or bacterial illnesses, but it does happen.

"It can occur due to various factors, such as the infection affecting the nervous system, joints, or muscles," she told Newsweek.

It's also rare for paralyzed animals to regain limb function, with the likelihood of recovery depending on interventions such as physical therapy, assisted walking and surgery. A supportive human is also key, but it's important for owners to have realistic expectations.

"While some dogs may achieve near-normal function in their paralyzed limbs, others may only regain partial mobility," Ochoa said.

"The permanence of restored function in paralyzed limbs can vary among dogs, with some experiencing relapses or recurring episodes of limb weakness or paralysis."

Ochoa believes that walkers and other assistive devices can be valuable tools for helping pets to get back on their feet, giving dogs the support and stability they need to recover and adjust.

"Walkers can help dogs exercise and strengthen their muscles, increase coordination and balance, and improve their overall mobility," she said.

TikTok users were as amazed by Buttons' progress as her owner, with the clip receiving 1.8 million views in just 24 hours.

"Better watch out she's on the run," joked Judy.

"There's no stopping her!" said rivalridge1972.

"Look at her go!!!" commented MiMi Lee Gee.

"She's a runner she's a track star!!!!" wrote Lizzie.

"From land seal to cheetah in 2.5 seconds," said Michael Gordon. "Buttons has become a Transformer."

"This is so awesome to see," commented Reba2619. "Great job Buttons!"

Newsweek reached out to @iam_buttons for comment via TikTok.

