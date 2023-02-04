Woman Caught Using Facetune for Work Headshot in Front of Boss: 'Exposed'

A woman has revealed the embarrassing moment at work when Slack "exposed" her.

In a video, New York-based Jessica Paszko, who goes by the handle @miss.eczema, explains: "That time my boss asked me for a head shot and Slack exposed me." The camera then pans to Jessica's computer, where the autogenerated file name on her headshot reveals that she had edited the video with Facetune.

The caption reads: "No cuz all I did was remove my eczema and Slack had to announce to the world."

Facetune commented on the post saying: "Oops," to which Jessica replied: "I want an apology video...with tears."

Facetune is a widely popular photo-editing app used by approximately 100 million people worldwide to edit and enhance images. In a social-media-led world where perfection is revered, people use it to alter their faces to fit in with modern beauty standards.

Photography advice website Photutorial says in an article that "people take 2.3 billion photos daily, equating to 1.72 trillion annually in 2022." It also reports that there has been a dramatic increase in "selfie requests" at plastic surgeries.

"Compared with 2016," it says, "55 percent of plastic surgeons report a 13 percent increase in patients wanting procedures to make them look better in selfies. Many clients come to consultations with a filtered picture of themselves, rather than a celebrity photo."

A study published in the journal of Facial Plastic Surgery in 2019 looked into the association between using social media and photo editing apps, and self esteem and the desire to seek out cosmetic surgery.

It found: "A primary motivator for patients seeking cosmetic surgery is the desire to look better in photographs. The rising trend of pursuing cosmetic surgery based on social media inspiration highlights the need to better understand patients' motivations to seek cosmetic surgery. To our knowledge, this study is the first to measure the association between social media and photo editing use and attitudes toward cosmetic surgery.

"The findings suggest that the following factors were associated with increased acceptance of cosmetic surgery: use of YouTube, Tinder, Snapchat, and/or Snapchat filters; basing one's self-worth more contingent on appearance; and having removed selfies from social media because "it was not digitally edited or enhanced to your liking." Increased social media investment and the use of Instagram photo filters and/or VSCO photo editing applications were associated with increased consideration of cosmetic surgery."

Users on TikTok were sympathetic with the OP.

"This is why you have to airdrop or email it to yourself then download on your computer and rename the file," advised user Jodie, while another user said: "Honestly my boss is a boomer and wouldn't know what that is." User simplyLizzbee shared: "Omg I was in a meeting and was sharing screen, I had recently downloaded my headshot. My manager goes 'select the document next to Facetune'."

