Woman Caught Trying to Smuggle Five Live Snakes in Her Bra

Customs officials received a slippery surprise after searching a suspicious-looking traveler at the border crossing between China and Hong Kong.

Hidden in the woman's bra were five pet corn snakes, wrapped up in stockings against her chest. The incident took place at Futian Port in the city of Shenzhen in late June.

News of the smuggling was shared by China Customs to its WeChat account on July 8. Officials initially stopped the woman due to her "weird" body shape and submitted her to a full body inspection, according to Hong Kong-based, English-language newspaper the South China Morning Post.

The woman with five live corn snakes smuggled inside her bra. Customs officers in China stopped a woman at a border-crossing point at Futian Port and found the hidden reptiles. Courtesy of Huanggang Customs Department

Corn snakes are a species of North American rat snake native to the southeastern and central U.S. The reptiles grow to between 24 and 72 inches long and are usually orange or brownish-yellow in color. They have a black-and-white "checkerboard" pattern along their bellies, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo. Corn snakes are non-venomous, instead killing their prey by constriction. They are also popular pets due to their brightly colored bodies.

Photo of the five corn snakes wrapped in stockings. Any animals imported from abroad must be declared and undergo quarantine examinations to prevent the introduction of invasive species and disease transmission. Courtesy of Huanggang Customs Department

In China, reptile collectors account for 5.8 percent of pet owners, as estimated in the 2021 China Pet Industry White Paper. However, the country's customs regulations say that any animals imported from abroad must be declared and undergo quarantine examinations to prevent the introduction of invasive species and disease transmission.

Careful control of these species is essential because corn snakes can hunt down native species and outcompete others for food and shelter. The reptiles are already a concern for local wildlife in Australia, according to the Queensland Government, and are considered a biosecurity risk because of their ability to outcompete native species.

The corn snakes seized in Shenzhen were handed into the relevant authorities by officials.

Photo of one of the seized corn snakes. For educational purposes, China customs often publishes information about the strange things people try to smuggle. Courtesy of Huanggang Customs Department

News of the incident has spread on social media, with many expressing their surprise at the woman's commitment to the cause.

"I wouldn't even touch them, never mind hide them in my bra," commented one user.

"I won't even look at snakes on my phone," wrote another.

Others were quick to praise the border officials. "It's amazing that the officers are able to spot people with weird figures or expressions in the crowd," a reader posted.

This incident is just one of many examples of the weird items confiscated by Chinese customs. Back in June, a man was caught hiding 112 Nintendo Switch game cards in his shoes at the same border crossing.

In a similar incident in January, a woman was stopped while trying to smuggle 2,415 SD cards in her underwear.