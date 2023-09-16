Woman Charged With Shooting While Pair Had Sex in Her Home

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with intentional first-degree homicide after she allegedly shot a woman upon discovering her having sex with the father of her children.

Michelle Silas, 30, killed an unnamed woman at a home in Milwaukee in the early hours of Monday, September 11, after being invited to join a three-way sex act by the father of their three children.

The Gun Violence Archive, which collates information about incidents around the United States, says that 333 people in Wisconsin were shot dead in 2022. Between 2014 and last year, 2,033 were killed in shootings in the state.

Milwaukee Police Department officers Ryan Huck and Anthony Davenport were in West Linwal Lane, Milwaukee, investigating an unrelated incident, when they heard "what sounded like people screaming at each other." Officers discovered a naked man with blood in-between his legs approaching a reversing mini-van with a gun in his hand, according to the criminal complaint filed with the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County.

Silas, who had been in control of the vehicle, exited and began to walk away from the man, who was in hysterics and screaming at her. Officers approached the pair, and the man unloaded the gun and threw it to the ground.

In his witness statement, he said he had arrived at Silas's home on West Linwal Lane, Milwaukee, around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 11, and found she was not home. Their three children were sleeping in the property. He invited another woman to come over who arrived around 4 a.m. The man told police they "sat in the living room talking, and then they went into the bedroom" where they had sex.

The statement adds that Silas arrived at the property and found she was unable to get in, due to the chain on the door. The man then let her in and said Silas was upset and asking him what was going on. He told her he was having sex with the other woman and invited Silas to join them.

While the couple were engaged in a sex act, the complaint says Silas shot the woman in the back of her head "causing her to bite his penis. He then jumped up and started screaming." The woman then started to round up their three children and left the apartment.

The man checked on the woman, whom he said was bleeding and lifeless. He added that Silas had left the gun on the table so he picked it up, according to his statement contained in the complaint.

Stock image of police line tape at night. Silas has been charged with intentional homicide following the death of the woman. GETTY

When asked by officers to explain the situation, Silas said "he was hitting on me" and that she was scared for her life. She admitted to police that she "shot the girl that's upstairs," telling officers she didn't mean to shoot.

"I came home. He was having sex with her. I was watching him. I was like, 'How could you do this?' I was just, I was angry, I was yelling at him. He started hitting me," Silas told Huck.

The autopsy report conducted by Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office found the woman was shot twice, once in the head and then in the back of the neck.

Newsweek has contacted Milwaukee Police Department via email for updates on the incident.