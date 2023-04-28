Woman Cheered for Why She Had To "Abandon" Her Brother's Four Children

A woman is being applauded for walking out on her brother and his four young kids over his mistreatment of her, which some felt bordered on abuse.

In a post shared to Reddit under the handle Significant_West2369, the woman explained how she had been serving as her brother's unpaid "live-in nanny" for the past few years.

While this has enabled her to live at her brother's home "rent free," she's been afforded few other privileges, with much of her time taken up with looking after the kids, who are all under the age of four.

The final straw came recently when he refused to let her have a heater on in her room at night. "He said no, that it's his house and he'll do whatever pleases in his house and I don't get a say cause I don't help financially," the woman wrote.

Enraged at his attitude, she left the next day, but has been left feeling guilty at the idea that she chose to "abandon" her brother and his four kids, despite knowing the difficulties it would create.

Stock images of an angry woman and a stressed out dad - a woman has been applauded for walking out on her brother and his kids over his treatment of her. JackF/fizkes/Getty

Childcare is expensive in the U.S. The median yearly childcare price for one child in center-based infant care ranges from $8,310 in small counties to $17,171 in very large ones, according to a 2022 report published by the Women's Bureau in the Department of Labor.

Having someone available to care for not only one but four kids, therefore, represented a significant saving for the woman's brother. It was also a sacrifice she was willing to make.

"I never complained cause I do live in their house rent free and I know he really needed the help," she wrote in her Reddit post. "They recently came into money trouble and they now owe an insane amount of money. They have both been working extra hours to make up what they owe."

Even so, she admitted the effort of watching four kids all day left her "exhausted" and in need of good rest. Yet when she asked her brother to turn on the heater in her room as the cold was disrupting her sleep, he ultimately refused, telling her he needed to "keep the bills down."

When she pressed him on the matter, he laid into her, reminding her that she was staying rent free in his home. That was enough to convince her to pack up and move in with her mom and stepdad.

Though her brother insisted she was "being dramatic" and just needed "time to calm down," she has stuck to her guns, ignoring text messages and pleas from other family members urging her to do the right thing.

But while the family seemed adamant she had taken things too far, Jennifer Kowalski, a licensed professional counselor at nationwide mental health company Thriveworks who specializes in family dynamics, felt the brother should have been honest about the fact he wasn't able to turn the heater on because he's struggling financially.

"I have to assume that he is simply not able to afford any additional bills, which means he certainly cannot afford to lose her. He was incredibly out of line and acting out of a place of fear," she said. "Either way was a lose/lose situation for him, but if he did the math he would have realized that turning the heat on at least a low temperature would have been a lot more affordable than what he is about to encounter now that his sister has moved out."

Kowalski only saw one potential way of fixing the issue. "The only way this situation could be resolved is if the brother admits his fault, and agrees to turn the heat on," she said. She also called on the brother to start seeing the value of having his sister around, which means paying her "as soon as they are able to afford it."

Kowalski added: "If she does not want to return to living with them, he also needs to understand that this is her choice, and it is a consequence of treating her so poorly."

Yet while she saw a potential way back, many on social media felt the damage had already been done in not paying her to begin with. "They're abusing you, at least financially," one Redditor wrote.

Another agreed, commenting: "You have been locked up in a house for five years with someone else's kids and no income. That's not right." A third added: "That lack of heat was also preventing her from sleeping. The brother knows this. Brother is deliberately depriving her of sleep. Sleep deprivation is a recognized form of torture."

