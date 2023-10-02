Woman Cheered for Why She Told Sister Her Son's Bad Behavior Is 'Her Fault'

A woman has been backed online after she shared in a social media post that she blamed her sister for the fact that her youngest son is being bullied at school.

The woman told her sister that her son's tendency to make misogynistic remarks is entirely her fault. She recalled attending a recent school event with her nephews, Bracken and 11-year-old Neville, and the chaos that ensued afterward in a post on Reddit.

"I was hanging out with my husband, sister and rest of the family. We saw some science-y baskets, with projects and books for kids and adults. This type of stuff is what Neville likes, it was going fine until in that section, they had a few baskets that were aimed at girls in science and technology," the Redditor wrote.

"When Neville saw the baskets, he called them stupid and started making some pretty awful comments about how girls are 'too dumb' for science and that's why they needed special baskets. He made some more comments like, 'this is why robotics club is all boys.' My husband and I just dismissed it, but we could see a few people giving us looks," she said.

The Redditor was then told by her sister that Neville was being targeted and bullied at school before Bracken clarified that Neville was actually being mocked for the comments he had made at the raffle.

"Bracken admitted that he was telling his friends about it, who then spread it around to the other 6th graders. Some of the kids in Neville's grade were calling him creepy and weird, and were doing it to his friends as well, who defended his comments," the woman wrote.

She then told her sister that it was "her fault" that this was happening because she'd not corrected Neville's behavior.

"She said that she didn't know why he said it," the woman wrote of her sister. "She just doubled down and said she needed to teach Bracken and his friends not to gossip. I told her she was being ridiculous and hung up."

Expert Verdict: His Brother Shouldn't Have Told Everyone

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Newsweek that despite what Neville said, Bracken shouldn't have circulated his brother's comments around the school and that the family should now speak with the school and ask them to put a stop to the bullying.

"Neville shouldn't have said that, but what Bracken did was worse. He knew his gossiping about it would get his brother made fun of and bullied. Your sister and her husband need to go to the school and have them look into who bullied Neville. The school needs to put a stop to it," Lieberman advised the woman.

Bullying can have a significant impact on an individual's emotional well-being, leading to feelings of insecurity, anxiety and isolation, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Stock image of a woman arguing on the phone. A woman was backed online after sharing that she'd blamed her sister for her son being bullied at school. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to Reddit on September 19 by u/ughascreen1, the post has been upvoted by 94 percent of users and commented on more than 1,000 times. The majority of the Redditors engaging with the post have backed the woman for criticizing her sister for not correcting her 11-year-old's behavior.

"The parents should teach the kid properly. It's not the aunt's responsibility," one user wrote.

Another Redditor commented: "If you have a young male spouting misogynistic crap, you need to figure out where it's coming from and address it directly. If he's watching stuff online, the algorithms will very quickly escalate into incel and far right ideology. Tween boys are directly targeted."

