'I Left': Woman Chooses Rescue Dogs and Dumps Man Who Hated Her Pets

Our pets quickly become part of our family, and one woman has shared how she put her dogs first when she ended a relationship because of her date's feelings about dogs.

Rachel Humphreys, 28, from the U.K., admits ending a relationship during an early date over her pet.

Meeting Darren on dating app Hinge, Humphreys agreed to a first date. She told Newsweek: "We had chatted for a few weeks on the app and I thought he was conversational and engaging, and in person he was the same."

When she checked the time on her phone to ensure she didn't miss the last train home, Darren spotted the dogs on her phone background and asked her about the picture.

Her screensaver featured her dogs, Tilly the Jack Chi and rescue dog Autumn—but Humphreys wasn't expecting his next move.

"He then went into a huge rant about how he cannot stand rescue dogs and doesn't understand why people don't just buy new puppies they can train up. He thought they were dangerous, unpredictable, and most aren't nice to look at," she recalled. "How odd! There is no way I could date someone who didn't love dogs, especially my beloved Autumn."

Right away, she told Darren that their relationship could not go any further: "I told him we are in no way compatible and that he needs to educate himself on dogs, and then I left for an earlier train," she explained.

According to a global study of 1,000 pet owners by pet sitter site TrustedHousesitters, 75 percent of people have used their pet as an excuse to get out of a social gathering, while 14 percent have used them as an excuse to skip a date.

It's important that our pets are loved by those around us, too. Sixty-one percent of pet owners said that they would dump their partner if their pet didn't like them, with 17 percent admitting to ending relationships in the past because of their pet's reaction.

Humphreys is far from the only person putting her pup first. On January 11, Reddit poster u/doggoluvr1203 shared how he had refused to rehome his dog because his girlfriend's brother was allergic.

"I lived with my girlfriend Ann" and my dog Bo. Recently Ann's brother Al got laid off from work and couldn't afford to pay rent anymore. Ann asked if Al could stay with us and I didn't see why not," said the poster.

But the problem was, Al was allergic to dogs: "When I initially spoke with both of them I said I would do my best to accommodate but would not, under any circumstances, get rid of Bo. Both understood and Al said his allergy wasn't too bad," said the poster.

After around a month, Al was outstaying his welcome anyway—spending most of the day sleeping and playing video games instead of looking for work and leaving mess around the home. But it was his next request that really caused problems.

"Al said his allergies were getting worse and asked me to consider putting Bo in a shelter," said the poster. "I said absolutely not, but Ann said we should consider getting rid of Bo to accommodate her brother's needs. I said no and we would not be discussing this further. She called me [an a******] for 'choosing my dog over my family.'"

Following the Reddit post with over 8,000 upvotes, commenters were quick to side with the dog owner: "Everything you said was accurate," said one reply. While another wrote: "If she loves you she never would have asked you to get rid of your dog. She's prioritizing her brother over you, and your feelings. You're probably better off just moving on, and finding someone who wants the same things out of life."

Newsweek reached out to u/doggoluvr1203 for comment. We were unable to verify the details of this case.

Humphreys recalls that her date was a little taken aback by her decision to call a halt to their relationship: "I think he was shocked internally and potentially hurt, but tried to act cool so his ego wouldn't be shattered that I was rejecting him based on his views on dogs," she said. "For me, I live alone so my dogs are my family. They spend more time with a lot of people than their spouses, kids and parents, so it's easy to develop a huge bond."

"I'm now dating someone who accepts my big heart for animals," Rachel said. "Dogs are part of the family, and that's not something I am willing to compromise."