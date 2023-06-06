Man Told to 'Cancel the Wedding' Over Way Fiancee Eats Chicken McNuggets

A man is being urged to reevaluate his relationship after revealing the unusual way his fiancee eats McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.

Sometimes it's the little things in relationships that matter the most. A minor quirk can quickly become a source of irritation or even disgust.

Eating habits are a prime example. Three in five Americans would end a date prematurely or break up with someone entirely if they had an annoying food habit. This is according to a 2021 survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of frozen snack brand Rich Farm. The poll found that 42 percent of males surveyed would end things over an eating habit, compared with just 25 percent of women.

The man posting to Reddit under the handle u/Egbezi isn't considering breaking things off with his fiancee any time soon. However, plenty on social media are appealing for him to run for the hills that after he revealed his partner's unique approach to eating McNuggets.

"My fiancée likes to eat the McNuggets one by one without the skins," u/Egbezi, who asked not to be named, told Newsweek. "She doesn't like any thick fried skins. She says it is cooked with a lot of breading."

By way of proof, u/Egbezi posted a screenshot showing how his fiancee likes to separate the meat from the breadcrumb batter before consumption. Though he's been offered the discarded batter before, he said it's not as appealing a prospect as some might think. "I've tasted a few and they taste weird," he said. "So they get thrown away sadly."

u/Egbezi said he shared the picture to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit but if he found her approach annoying, it was nothing compared to the response on social media. "Seeing the inside makes it so much worse," one Reddit user wrote, with another commenting: "Somehow they look... naked." A third posted: "Maybe go buy rotisserie chicken instead?" while one user went ever further, writing: "cancel the wedding."

The man said he was "very surprised" by the response to his post, though he did acknowledge that it was "a bizarre sight." Even so, u/Egbezi has no plans to break things off anytime soon. "It definitely gets on my nerves," he said. "We're not married yet, but I assume a healthy marriage probably depends on picking your battles. I tease her about it, but that's about it."

Despite his frustrations, u/Egbezi doesn't envisage her stopping buying McNuggets or peeling them for that matter. "Sometimes, we get a craving for chicken nuggets. In her case, her craving must be something else," he said. "It is not specific to nuggets. She peels the skin of apples, mangoes, and other fruits. She's of southern Chinese descent and they normally don't eat the skin of fruits in her culture. At least this is what she told me."

