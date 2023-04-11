Beauty and Fashion

Woman's Method To Get Salon-worthy Hair on a Long Haul Flight Stuns Viewers

By
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing how she creates a bouncy blow-dry with her hair during a long-haul flight.

The video shows TikToker Yesenia Hipolito rolling her hair up and putting it into place for the duration of the flight. She rolls her hair around makeshift curlers to create the bouncy curls, and only once the plane lands does she take them out.

She called it her "airplane blowout on an overnight flight," and despite the "limited space" in an airplane, the end result could easily be mistaken for a salon blow-dry.

Trying out a new hairstyle can be a difficult decision as there's often a risk of it not looking exactly how you'd hoped. A survey by Statista revealed that over 59 million Americans went to the salon four or more times in 2020 to get a new haircut.

So, whether it's a fresh trim or a whole new style, many people prefer to trust their hairdresser to take care of it rather than do it themselves.

Woman styling her hair with hack
Stock image of a woman styling her hair. A plane passenger went viral for her blowout style during a flight. Ekaterina Shadykanova/Getty Images

Since the video was posted on February 16, it has generated 37.5 million views and more than 5.2 million likes, as the novel idea has left many TikTok users amazed by how effective such a simple hack can be.

This isn't the first time Hipolito has intrigued social media users with an unusual hair hack as she regularly shares similar content on TikTok.

The "airplane blowout" has caught the eye of expert hair stylist Gregga Prothero, who has over 15 years of experience in cutting, coloring, and styling hair.

Prothero, who founded her own salon Gregga LA, said that though this is a great way to avoid using excessive heat on the hair, it wouldn't work for everybody.

She told Newsweek: "It's a good alternative to using heat, however, it's best on medium to long-length hair, which has a smoother texture. It's not ideal for frizzy textures, short layers, and curls. It can actually make it frizzier and a big mess."

While it's a novel way of creating a new style without damaging the hair with heat, Prothero said that if the person doesn't like how it turns out then it can be very difficult to change the style afterward.

@yeshipolitoo

Airplane blowout on an overnight flight lol 💁🏼‍♀️ rolled the bottom part backwards bc of limited space. You can see the way the curls go inwards that way. #airporthairstyle #grwmplaneedition #overnightcurls #overnightblowout #blowouttutorial #heatlesscurls #heatlessblowout #heatlesshair #hairtok #leggingcurls #heatlesscurlstutorial #overnighthairstyles #blowout #hairblowouthacks #hairblowouttutorial How to blowout hair Overnight heatless curls Overnight heatless blow out on plane

♬ original sound - Yesenia Hipolito

If it doesn't turn out as expected, she suggested resorting to heat to re-style it, or wetting the hair and starting again.

"I would recommend this to hair that doesn't get frizzy or smooth it out first and then try this technique. But if your hair tends to be frizzy and hard to manage, this will possibly make it worse," she said.

Over 9,000 TikTok users have commented on Hipolito's video to praise the idea, and to share whether they've tried it out since.

One person commented: "Literally all of these heatless curl hacks failed for me, but this one changed the game! It actually worked." Hipolito responded: "This makes me happy!"

Another impressed user commented: "This is genius."

Do you have funny and viral videos or pictures you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

