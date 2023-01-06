Woman on Date Told To 'Run' From Man Who Has 3 Children With Different Moms

A woman asking if a man who had three children with three different mothers was a dating red flag has caused uproar on Mumsnet.

In a post to the parenting site's Talk forum, user tinderexplorer said she'd been on a second date with a man, but he'd "dropped a bit of a bombshell."

"He has 3 [children] with 3 women," she wrote. "They are 12, 10 and 6."

Her date said he has good relationships with each of his three children. She did not ask why the relationships with their mothers broke down.

"I am now wondering what has gone on with his prior relationships," she said. "I also wonder if the [children] were planned or not."

Tinderexplorer said she'd "thought there was potential" after the first date, but the news has turned her off.

"Red flag?" she asked.

Mumsnet users advised the poster to "run for the hills," with the post receiving more than 500 comments.

Is Multiple Children With Several Exes a Red Flag?

Family therapist Shadi Shahnavaz, based in London, U.K, said having children with multiple partners isn't necessarily a red flag.

"In some cultures it is quite common to have different partners and to have children with them, and it doesn't automatically mean that he has relationship issues," she told Newsweek.

The fact that tinderexplorer's date has a good relationship with his children is a positive sign according to Shahnavaz, but she would recommend finding out why his previous relationships ended.

"Just because he has not found a steady partner in his previous relationships does not necessarily mean that he is not able to commit," she said. "Honest and open communication is key in this circumstance. [The poster] can assess the situation through their conversations and understand what kind of relationship he is looking for."

Moving too quickly, bad-mouthing exes and inconsistent behavior are just a few red flags to be aware of when dating someone new.

'Imagine the Constant Drama'

Mumsnet users believed that three children with three different women was a bad sign, with Ukri calling it a "massive red flag."

"Goodness do you really have to ask?!" said sorrynotathome.

"Run and don't look back," commented Whatifthegrassisblue.

"Imagine the constant drama with 3 baby mammas around," added LaLuz7.

"So I assume he's not going to want to use condoms then," wrote KangarooKenny, while Everydaywheniwakeup doubted her date had "staying power."

"It doesn't exactly suggest he's responsible or a good long-term bet, does it," said Numbat2022. "If it's just that he got into relationships, quickly had a child and then broke up... nah."

However, some users suggested giving the man a chance anyway, at least until she knows more about his life.

"I have 4 kids to 3 men," said LucyAnn35. "I agree that it sounds like a red flag but it might not be. I think it depends on what has happened in each of his relationships."

"I'd want to know the full story before condemning him," agreed felulageller. "If there was an equivalent mum wanting to date we'd say go for it and condemn a man for criticising her."

Lunar1 advised tinderexplorer to consider whether life as a stepmother to three children would be for her in the long term.

"Do you want to live your life according to a contract schedule that needs to be negotiated with three different people?" she asked.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.