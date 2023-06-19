Tech & Science

Woman Found Dead in Front of Husband's Grave After Suffering Heart Attack

By
A woman in France has been found dead in front of her husband's grave.

A caretaker of a cemetery in Reims found the 85-year-old woman's body, CNews reported. The woman was not breathing when she was discovered. Emergency services were called and it was determined that she had suffered a heart attack.

As the husband's grave was in a secluded area of the cemetery, no visitors had noticed the dead woman before the caretaker discovered her body.

A heart attack occurs when the heart stops receiving enough blood. There is only a short space of time of time available to treat serious the most serious heart attacks as the longer it takes to restore blood flow, the greater the chance of damage to the heart muscle and death.

A stock photo shows an ambulance. Emergency services were called after a woman was found dead in front of her husband's grave in a cemetery in France. mirror-images/Getty

Symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort. More often than not, a heart attack will begin with discomfort to the center or left side of the chest. This pain usually stays for a few minutes, or goes away and returns.

A person suffering a heart attack will also feel weak or light headed, sometimes even fainting. Cold sweats can also occur and they may also start experiencing shortness of breath. About 12 percent of those who suffer a heart attack end up dying.

The most common cause of heart attack is coronary artery disease, which is a blockage of arteries leading to the heart.

It has been scientifically proven that the likelihood of a heart attack may be increased by stress. A 2017 study in The Lancet that focused on brain images relating to fear and stress found a link with heart problems.

If severe stress is experienced over a long period of time, it can lead to higher blood pressure, a risk factor in heart disease, the American Heart Association reports.

Studies have also shown that extremely upsetting events, such as the death of a loved one, may cause an excess amount of adrenaline to the heart. This can cause small arteries that transport blood to the heart to become narrower, an article from Johns Hopkins Medicine reports. This can cause a temporary halt of blood flow to the heart.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Do you have a question about heart attacks? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

