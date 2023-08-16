Dead Woman Found Inside McDonald's in Alabama

Police are investigating the death of a woman in a McDonald's restaurant in Montgomery Alabama, according to local reports.

Officers responded to a restaurant on the 2700 block of Taylor Road, to the southeast of the city center, at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, where the woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, news station WSFA 12 reported on Wednesday, citing Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Major Saba Coleman.

WSFA 12 reported that its own news crews had attended the scene and confirmed the presence of a body inside the McDonald's restaurant located on that block. It said the cause of death had not been released.

The McDonald's located on the 2700 block of Taylor Road in Montgomery, Alabama and identified in WSFA 12 footage, as seen in April 2016. Google

No further information has so far been released due to the ongoing investigation, police reportedly said.

Newsweek reached out to the Montgomery Police Department and McDonald's via email for comment on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.