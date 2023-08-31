Wildlife

Woman Finds Deadly Snake in Car Engine After Driving With It for 18 Miles

By
Wildlife Wildlife Animals Snakes Reptiles

Imagine driving for 18 miles, only to find a deadly snake was traveling with you.

That's exactly what happened to a 20-year-old woman in Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia, on Sunday morning.

"She found the snake when she was about to top up the engine oil," snake catcher Gunter Glaser, who was called in to remove the snake, told Newsweek. "It's highly likely that the snake climbed into the engine bay at the beginning of the young lady's trip to her parents' place."

Snake in car
The highly venomous red-bellied black snake was found inside the car engine. Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 +61429613324/Facebook

Glaser, of Darling Downs Snake Catchers, said that the hitchhiking reptile was a red bellied black snake, a "highly venomous" species that can be found along the eastern coast of Australia.

Red-bellied black snakes can be recognized by their shiny black body and distinctive red underbelly, from which they derive their name. The species can grow to around 5 to 6.5 feet on average and is usually found in moist habitats, like swamps and streams, according to the Australian Museum.

This particular snake was around 4 feet long.

Red-bellied black snakes are fairly shy and tend to avoid aggressive encounters. However, they may still bite if they feel threatened or harassed.

Their venom contains a potent toxin that targets the blood and muscles and all bites should therefore be treated as a medical emergency. However, there have been no confirmed human deaths from red-bellied black snake bites in recent history in Australia, according to a document provided by the Victoria state government.

According to Glaser, it is not all that uncommon to find snakes inside cars. "Get a few every year, either in engine bay or inside the cabin," he said.

Snakes may often find their way into garages, looking for shelter. If it is cold outside, these cold-blooded creatures may migrate towards the warmth of a car engine.

Glaser shared footage from the incident to his Facebook in a post that has been viewed thousands of times.

"My worst nightmare is a snake popping out of an air vent while I'm driving!" commented one user.

"Great work mate. Nice to see him out and healthy in good state," said another.

If you should ever find a snake on your property (or in your car) it is always best to call in a professional, unless you are certain it is non-venomous. While it is rare for snakes to bite, they are more likely to do so when they feel handled or harassed, which is usually when people are trying to remove them themselves.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC