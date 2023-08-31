Woman Finds Deadly Snake in Car Engine After Driving With It for 18 Miles

Imagine driving for 18 miles, only to find a deadly snake was traveling with you.

That's exactly what happened to a 20-year-old woman in Toowoomba in Queensland, Australia, on Sunday morning.

"She found the snake when she was about to top up the engine oil," snake catcher Gunter Glaser, who was called in to remove the snake, told Newsweek. "It's highly likely that the snake climbed into the engine bay at the beginning of the young lady's trip to her parents' place."

The highly venomous red-bellied black snake was found inside the car engine. Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 +61429613324/Facebook

Glaser, of Darling Downs Snake Catchers, said that the hitchhiking reptile was a red bellied black snake, a "highly venomous" species that can be found along the eastern coast of Australia.

Red-bellied black snakes can be recognized by their shiny black body and distinctive red underbelly, from which they derive their name. The species can grow to around 5 to 6.5 feet on average and is usually found in moist habitats, like swamps and streams, according to the Australian Museum.

This particular snake was around 4 feet long.

Red-bellied black snakes are fairly shy and tend to avoid aggressive encounters. However, they may still bite if they feel threatened or harassed.

Their venom contains a potent toxin that targets the blood and muscles and all bites should therefore be treated as a medical emergency. However, there have been no confirmed human deaths from red-bellied black snake bites in recent history in Australia, according to a document provided by the Victoria state government.

According to Glaser, it is not all that uncommon to find snakes inside cars. "Get a few every year, either in engine bay or inside the cabin," he said.

Snakes may often find their way into garages, looking for shelter. If it is cold outside, these cold-blooded creatures may migrate towards the warmth of a car engine.

Glaser shared footage from the incident to his Facebook in a post that has been viewed thousands of times.

If you should ever find a snake on your property (or in your car) it is always best to call in a professional, unless you are certain it is non-venomous. While it is rare for snakes to bite, they are more likely to do so when they feel handled or harassed, which is usually when people are trying to remove them themselves.