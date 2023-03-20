Woman Denying Help to Sister With Newborn Twins After Boyfriend Dies Backed

A woman declining to help her teenage sister with her newborn twins has found support online.

Sharing her dilemma on Reddit, user u/AlarmingCrew6726 wrote that she is 26 years old and lives in England, far away from her parents and 19-year-old sister in Canada.

Her sister, Sadie, recently gave birth to twin girls, Iris and Laila. While pregnant, Sadie's boyfriend Tyler was killed in a car crash. Their parents supported Sadie through the remainder of her pregnancy. However, their father has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

As her mother is caring for their ailing father, she can't help out with the twins. Tyler had no family (other than an older sister who also died in the accident), so Sadie is raising her babies alone.

"Sadie reached out to me a few months ago and asked if we could send her some money every month so she could hire a babysitter for her kids and help my dad," explained AlarmingCrew6726.

"[My husband] Lewis and I agreed, since we were financially stable and could afford it," the poster added.

Sadie was incredibly grateful, but a few weeks later, she reached out again. This time, she asked the poster and her husband to move back to Canada to help her care for the twins.

AlarmingCrew6726 refused her sister's request but felt guilty for doing so. "I feel like it's too much, we've built a life here in England and my husband has a demanding job here and it would take him a while to find another one in Canada," she wrote.

"My mom has sent me a few texts begging for me to come back because they could really use the help. Now, I feel kind of bad," AlarmingCrew6726 added.

'Everyone Has Limitations'

Managing your own needs while maintaining familial obligations is an issue many people face at some point during their life. Though it can be challenging, Lisa Lawless—clinical psychotherapist and CEO of HolisticWisdom.com—said it's important to set boundaries.

"Your responsibility is always to ensure that you care for yourself," Lawless told Newsweek.

"Recognize that whatever your feelings are, they have validity. Everyone has limitations, and you and your family should understand that you can't fulfil every expectation."

Lawless recommends communicating openly and honestly with your family about your concerns, and if you are able, discuss realistic alternatives.

"Even when it feels like a moral responsibility, you need to ensure you are not risking your well-being," Lawless said.

"It's crucial to balance the desire to help while maintaining one's emotional, mental, and physical health."

If your family members are usually rational people but are acting unreasonably due to stress or emotional upheaval, then Lawless advises trying to understand their perspectives, even if it's difficult.

"At the very least, having people you care about feel emotionally supported, even when you cannot help them with their needs, is an excellent way to approach relationships," Lawless said.

However, if relatives continuously refuse to respect your boundaries, seek emotional support for yourself in the form of trusted friends, other relatives or a mental-health professional.

"Families typically have complicated relationships that can be tricky to navigate without conflict," Lawless said.

"Try to find common ground, but make sure to do things that prioritize your own needs."

'A Tough Situation For Everyone Involved'

Reddit users felt for everyone in the situation, with good_enuffs comparing it to a "Greek tragedy."

"I can't help but feel deeply sorry for this grieving young 19-year old single mom of twins also nursing her parents through a lung cancer diagnosis..." wrote shrimpandshooflypie.

"She really must feel like she's drowning. This isn't her asking [the original poster] to come help with the kids as much as come help with the entire family's crisis."

Agile_Presentation_4 agreed, writing: "It was a big ask, but I would cut her some slack. That is a lot and I can't blame her for being overwhelmed."

Tiy24 posted: "Knowing you're beyond your depth and asking for help regardless is a sign of maturity, but it still doesn't mean [the original poster] has to say yes."

Mdthomas wrote: "You're not required to uproot your life to be additional parents to your sister's children. She was fine to ask, you're fine to say no."

bham_cactus_dude commented: "I completely understand the younger sister's request, and I completely respect [the original poster]'s choice not to uproot their lives.

"This is a tough situation for everyone involved."

