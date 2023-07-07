Woman, 44, Dies After Being Admitted to Hospital for Toothache

A 44-year-old woman in Italy has died in hospital after going into anaphylactic shock following a molar abscess.

Federica Borrometi, who was from Naples, had been suffering from a toothache and entered the emergency room at the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Ragusa on July 4 for an examination. Doctors gave Borrometi a CT scan to identify the cause of the pain, according to L'Unione Sarda, a regional newspaper. However, she died within hours of the scan.

The cause of the anaphylactic shock is still unclear, but one theory is that the contrast medium used to enhance the features of the CT scan may have triggered the severe, allergic reaction. The hospital has since opened an internal investigation, and Borrometi's body has been seized by judicial authorities.

Anaphylaxis, or anaphylactic shock, is a sudden and life-threatening allergic reaction that affects the entire body, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The symptoms of anaphylaxis can escalate in seconds. They include:

Breathing difficulties resulting from constriction of the airways and swelling of the throat.

Gastrointestinal problems such as abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Rapid heartbeat, heart palpitations and a dramatic drop in blood pressure.

Any allergen can cause this reaction, but anaphylaxis is usually caused by insect bites, certain foods and drugs. In rare cases, it can result from radiographic contrast media, as was perhaps the case for Borrometi.

A stock photo shows a woman with a toothache. In Italy, a woman was admitted to a hospital with a toothache and died hours later after going into anaphylactic shock. yacobchuk/Getty

In a study published in the journal Radiology in 2019, researchers observed 196,081 patients to determine how common reactions to CT contrast medium are, specifically contrast medium containing iodine. They found that 0.73 percent of patients experienced some sort of hypersensitivity to the medium, 16.8 percent of whom experienced moderate to severe reactions.

While these reactions are uncommon, they can severely affect a small percentage of the population, resulting in death if patients do not receive immediate medical attention.

The results from the autopsy to confirm whether Borrometi's reaction was induced by the CT contrast medium will be released Friday. Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media for the 44-year-old.

"I witnessed this tragedy, there are no words," said one user.

"Your smile will always stay alive in our hearts. Bye Federica," said another.

