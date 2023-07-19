Woman Dies After Logs Smash Into Her SUV: Police

A Florida woman has died after after her SUV crashed into a trailer carrying logs, according to police.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the the 25-year-old woman had been traveling east on State Road 200 at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

According to a crash report obtained by Newsweek, the woman's vehicle, referred to as V01, failed to maintain a safe distance from a semi-tractor with a trailer attached, referred to as V02.

The report said: "V01 struck the logs in the V02's trailer with its front. The driver of V01 was transported to UF Health (in Jacksonville) where she was pronounced deceased."

A stock image shows a trailer transporting logs on a highway. A 25-year-old woman has died after her vehicle struck struck a trailer carrying logs. Getty

No information about the her identity and the exact cause of death was released by police. FHP did not comment on whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the fatal collision.

According to local TV news station WJAX-TV: "The woman driving the SUV failed to maintain a safe distance from the truck and hit the trailer, causing the logs to fall on and into her car."

The police report added that the next of kin of the woman, who was from Fernandina Beach, had been notified of her death.

According to legal firm Golden Traffic Ticket Law, tailgating involves traveling too close to the vehicle in front of you.

It says: "The distance necessary depends on the weather conditions, the speed, and the road itself. 15 feet may be a safe distance when traveling at 10-15 mph, but it is not considered safe when traveling at 65 mph on the freeway."

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV), between January 1 and July 13 this year there were 203,427 crashes across the state. It added that there had been 1,752 fatalities from 1,640 fatal crashes.

The National Safety Council states that in 2021 Massachusetts and Hawaii had the lowest motor vehicle death rates per 100,000 people, while Mississippi had the highest.

It added: "However, when assessing fatality risk per 100 million miles traveled, Massachusetts had the lowest rate and South Carolina had the highest.

"Finally, when comparing fatality risk per 10,000 registered vehicles; Minnesota, Rhode Island, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Washington had the lowest rates, while Mississippi had the highest."

According to Florida state-approved Lowest Price Traffic School, there are several ways a driver can determine their following distance from another vehicle.

For example, watch when the rear of the vehicle ahead passes a sign, pole, or any other stationary point. Count the seconds it takes you to reach the same sign, pole, or stationary point (one-thousand-one, one-thousand-two).

You are following too closely if you pass the stationary point before one-thousand-two.

Reduce speed and then count again at another stationary point to check the new following interval. Repeat until you are following no closer than three seconds.

After practicing, guess how many seconds away you are from an object and then count the seconds it takes to reach the object to see how accurate you are.