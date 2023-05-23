Woman, 23, Dies After Wisdom Tooth Extraction at the Dentist

A 23-year-old woman in São Paulo, Brazil, has died from an infection after a wisdom tooth extraction. The case has been registered as a suspicious death and will be investigated by the Civil Police.

Marina Mesquita Silva, from Leme, underwent tooth extraction surgery on May 10. However, two days later, the young woman returned to Odontoclinic dental clinic to complain about excruciating pain at the site of the extraction.

A stock photo of a dentist performing a procedure on a patient. Silva returned to the dentist following pain at the site of the tooth extraction. Tero Vesalainen/Getty

Dental infections are not uncommon. In the U.S., roughly 2 million visits are made to hospital emergency departments for dental pain every year, according to data from the American Dental Association.

As recently as 1908, dental infections were associated with a 10 to 40 percent risk of death, according to research from the National Library of Medicine. Thanks to antibiotics and improved sanitation, deaths from dental infections are now extremely rare.

However, if left untreated, dental infections can spread to other areas of the body—starting with the jaw, neck and brain—which is when more serious complications can arise. During a tooth extraction, these harmful bacteria have more opportunity to enter into the blood stream and cause infections.

After an evaluation with the clinician, Silva was discharged. However, on May 13, the pain was still strong, and Silva sought medical care at the Municipal Emergency Room. She did the same the following day and was discharged both times.

However, after returning to her dentist on May 15, Silva was referred to the Santa Casa hospital. She had an acute facial infection and a dental abscess at the site of the tooth extraction.

The young woman received emergency medication but, just two days later, Silva suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests and passed away.

A stock photo of a young woman clutching her jaw with her hands. If left untreated, as in the 23-year-old Brazilian woman's case, tooth infections can spread to other areas of the body, which is when serious complications can emerge. Iurii Maksymiv/Getty

Since Silva's passing, tributes have poured in for the young woman on social media. "I always want to remember you with that laugh that only you knew how to give and with your way of lighting up the lives of everyone around you! May you find the light. Mah, we love you so much," wrote Aline Fernanda.

"Oh my love, I don't know what to say, or what to think at this moment, I just wish that God is always with you, we will always remember you being laughing, playful, as always, you never had a bad time!!! What pain," wrote Jaquline Carvalho.

The young woman's father, Antonio Ivan Pereira da Silva, told Brazilian network EPTV that he hopes the investigation will bring justice for his daughter. "We don't know what happened, so we wait for justice," he said. "Not for me, but for her, so it doesn't happen to more people, to anyone else's child."

The City Hall of Leme confirmed the investigation into Silva's death on Monday afternoon, according to news outlet G1 Globo, and the results should be released within 30 days.

The defence attorney for Odontoclinic told G1 Globo that it is gathering the patient's medical records to present to the authorities.

"The clinic regrets what happened, but will demonstrate that everything was done to protect the patient's life and health, and Marina was our client since 2012, and during this period, she underwent several types of procedures," the attorney said.

Newsweek reached out to the dental clinic via WhatsApp for comment.