Aunt's Reason for Making 8-Year-Old Nephew Cry at His Birthday Party Backed

A 26-year-old woman has asked Reddit if she is an a****** for the way she handled a difficult situation with her 8-year-old nephew, Eric.

On r/AmItheA******—a "catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that's been bothering you"—user aitanephewwgifts explained that she doesn't see Eric a lot as she "lives away," but when she does she likes to "spoil him" as he's her only nephew. At Eric's recent birthday, the OP explains that she bought him a nice toy car. "The car was quite big and had lights and stuff," which he loved.

The tension arose when Eric stood up after the party started and announced directly to the adults "that I have won and that I was now the person who he loved the most because my gift was the one he liked the most.

"I thought it was sweet that he liked it. Then he told to my mom that her gift sucked (she brought him a board game) so he didn't loved her anymore, he also told one of his friends that next year he won't be invited because his gift was poor (he gifted him a set of dinosaurs figures)."

Explaining that Eric's parents "just laughed," and that his dad told him "yeah, they should give you all the best," the OP then took it upon herself to discipline her nephew for his behavior.

She told Eric that he shouldn't have said what he had about his gifts, people get what they can and he should be grateful for them. He said that he didn't understand why he had to love people who didn't buy him nice gifts.

A feature on Good Morning America suggested a rule for parents to follow when planning their kids' birthdays, namely the "rule of four," which includes getting your child four gifts; "something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read." The rule can save you money, minimize waste, and teach your kids about quality over quantity.

Eric cried after the OP spoke to him, and his parents got mad, "but most of my family and some of her in laws were on my side."

"Our mom was quite affected and I wanted to leave too, so we left after that," the OP said, much to the annoyance of her sister.

Newsweek spoke to Ruth E. Freeman, founder and president of Peace At Home Parenting Solutions about the delicate family situation.

"This writer certainly has every reason to be concerned about her nephew's view of the world and connecting love with material gifts" she said. "However, if one wants to teach a child to think differently, they may want to use a strategy other than punishment."

"While adults have employed these approaches for generations, the research is quite clear that these approaches are unlikely to be successful. It sounds like this negative behavior is being rewarded at least by the nephew's dad and his mom defends it as well.

"This will make it hard for any external person to influence a child but it will help if you recognize that the most important people are reinforcing this negative belief that material gifts equal love. It may be a good idea to find a time when the child is able to pay attention, not likely to be the case at a birthday party filled with people, and talk with him about how you see the situation.

"In this situation, it might go something like this: 'I wonder if you thought about how your grandmother and your friends might feel when you tell them you don't love them or don't want them at your party if they don't bring better gifts. Do you have any thoughts about that?' And just listen to what he has to say.

"By eight children should be able to imagine the feelings of others, but if they are emotionally younger than their years, which isn't all that unusual, they may have a hard time considering this."

Users on Reddit voted that the OP was not an a******. One said: "I grew up super poor and this would have devastated me. This is one of those things you remember as an adult."

Another wrote: "Someone has to teach the kid a lesson and let's face it, that isn't a particularly harsh one. Good on you."

However, some users believed the OP was in the wrong, with most citing Eric's age and the setting as the main reasons.

"He is eight and it was his birthday. This conversation could've waited for another day" said one.

Another commented: "He's eight, and he's just running the programming he's picked up from his parents. You should have had that discussion with them privately."

