Worker Discovers Her 'Dream Job' Is Doomed, so She Bought the Business

When she heard that she was going to lose her dream job, 40-year-old Ruth Curtis took matters into her own hands.

Instead of giving up the role she loves, Curtis decided to take on the company herself, and she is set to start running the escape room business as her own family enterprise.

Based in Wellingborough, in the U.K., Curtis started working at Esc Rushden in November 2019.

"I was the first staff member and started out as games master—coolest job title ever invented," she told Newsweek. "I worked my way up to manager after we reopened following Covid closures."

She explained that working at the escape room business is the perfect job for her: "It's a dream job as I love playing escape rooms and enjoy running them just as much," she said. "I love meeting teams who have also played loads, and even first time players are a joy to meet and guide through. I just like sharing my passion with others."

Escape rooms are popular adventure games, where a group of players are locked in a themed room and must work together to solve a series of puzzles, clues and challenges to escape within the set time.

They originated in Japan in the early 2000s, but started gaining popularity in the U.S. and around Europe in about 2010.

Rooms are designed with storylines and themes, with popular ones including haunted houses, secret laboratories, bank heists or spaceships. The activities are often part of team-building or social gatherings to get people working together and communicating.

But after three years working for the company, Curtis and her colleagues were given the devastating news that the business would be closing.

"I found out about 3 weeks ago they planned to close it down via a post made by my current boss on Facebook in a group for escape room enthusiasts," she said. "No prior warning although I knew it had been a tough few months but it has been like that across the industry."

Curtis wasn't about to let her dream job go so easily and instead decided to take on the business herself.

"Due to the state of the finances of the current company it was actually an affordable buy," she said. "I have savings I can use to invest in the new company to improve on what we have and add to it."

Curtis has even employed her 20-year-old daughter Leigha to work at Esc Rushden with her.

"It's a family venture," she explained. "Here's to me and my own business!"