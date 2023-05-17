Internet Horrified After Woman Finds Box of Live Fish in PetSmart's Trash

A video allegedly showing "an entire box of live fish" that had been left in a dumpster outside a PetSmart store in Idaho has raised concerns on TikTok and been viewed more than 11.3 million times.

In the video posted by Kate Hahn, she can be seen opening up the dumpster in what she describes as her "first time dumpster diving" only to discover a large box full of individually packaged Betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish.

Hahn, who doesn't identify the PetSmart involved, can be heard saying, "PetSmart literally threw them away" and the video ends as both Hahn and a female friend gasp as they lift out one particular fish with only a small amount of water left in the container it is in.

Asked for comment, PetSmart told Newsweek: "This was an isolated incident, made in error, which we sincerely regret. We are using this incident to reinforce our industry-leading pet care standards with our team to ensure we remain the trusted partner to pet parents and pets."

A stock image of a male Betta fish, also known as a Siamese fighting fish. A TikTok video has revealed that a large box full of individually packaged Betta fish was abandoned in a dumpster outside a PetSmart store. NatalyaAksenova/Getty Images

In 2018 authorities in Nashville, Tennessee confiscated a guinea pig, mice and hamsters that were suspected of having been abused from a local PetSmart store.

In 2021 four PetSmart employees were charged with several criminal offenses, including aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, after a poodle named Kobe died after having his airways crushed during a nail trim.

PetSmart are based in Phoenix, Arizona and have more than 1,600 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

In an update video Hahn revealed that the date on the box was May 10 suggesting that the fish had been in the dumpster for almost four days when she found them, and that she wasn't able to top up their water herself as they required special water drops.

Hahn said she was having trouble finding homes for the fish as male Betta fish cannot be kept together in the same tank as they have a tendency to fight. Female fish can sometimes be kept in the same tank if they have enough room.

In the same follow up video Hahn said she managed to talk to PetSmart workers who she described as "shocked."

"Because the water is blue, apparently it's like liquid oxygen," said Hahn, "and that's how they ship live fish…so that made sense."

Despite potentially piecing together parts of the puzzle, Hahn expressed confusion over the fact that the box was "heavy" and questioned why no one looked inside.

"They call the manager and basically long story short they said it was a mistake," she said. "And I know mistakes happen but after reading all the comments I really don't know if what I did was the right decision to make."

According to Hahn, a worker took the fish home and managed to save all but one. The rest are now back with PetSmart.

Although PetSmart commented that this was an "isolated event," a search of "PetSmart dumpster" on TikTok reveals many more alleged incidents of live animals being found in the trash outside PetSmart stores, including birds, fish and mice, as well as unexpired pet food and undamaged accessories.

"PetSmart has been doing this for yearrrrrs. I found an entire colony of hermit crabs back in 2016," said one TikTok user in the comments section of Hahn's video.

Another said: "This is like the 7th time i've seen @PetSmart do this!!!"

"@PetSmart we need some answers…" commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Kate Hahn for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.