Woman Discovers Why Dog Is Afraid to Go Outside in Shocking Video

A woman wondering why her dog refused to go outside shared her shocking discovery with the internet.

Posting to TikTok, user Shelby Tarter (@shelbytarter) explained that her dog would not walk into their yard that morning. So, she went to see what all the fuss was about.

Opening the back door, a large, angry owl can be seen crouching between a step and a fence. With its eyes wide and its wings flared defensively, the bird makes furious snapping sounds with its beak.

"Safe to say, the dog made a good choice," she wrote alongside the footage, which has received 13.5 million views.

A stock photo of a Great Horned Owl close-up. A large owl is the reason a woman's dog refused to go outside. Greg Meland/iStock/Getty Images Plus

According to travellingbirder.com, there are 14 types of owl in Wyoming, where Tarter is based. Although its agitated state makes it hard to confirm, the bird in the video appears to be a Great Horned Owl, the most common type in North America.

Great Horned Owls live in a wide range of habitats and can be spotted everywhere from forests to grasslands and tundra. Subsisting on small prey such as rodents, rabbits and even snakes, their savage hunting habits have earned them the nickname "tiger owl."

They might weigh only 3 pounds, but their wingspan can reach 4.6 feet. Possessing sharp beaks and talons, they've been known to take down animals larger than themselves. Fortunately, Great Horned Owls don't usually attack humans, unless they fear their young are being threatened.

If you find yourself the unlucky victim of an angry owl, the survivaljournal.com recommends backing off immediately, especially if the bird is hissing or clicking its beak together like in Tarter's video.

If it's too late to escape, your next step is to grab a stick or similar item that you can hold above your head as a focus for airborne attacks, with Great Horned Owls able to fly up to 40 mph.

Fellow TikTokers were terrified and amazed by the irate owl, with user2756260814539 writing: "I'm with the dog on this one."

"I don't blame him! I wouldn't go outside either," agreed Summer.

"OHH MY LAWD ITS A SNAPPING TURTLE," commented Marissa Hodges.

A stock of a flying Great Horned Owl, which are found all over North America and have a wing span of up to 4.6 feet. iStock/Getty Images Plus/iculizard

"That's his yard now," said Elizabeth Elliott.

"He was just tryna take you to hogwarts," joked amxndaa___, while Kels said, "I don't remember hedwig being this mean."

"Throw a pokeball at it," suggested Sarah C.

"You must do the side quest," advised Jon Patton.

"Owls are cute until they are not," said eve.

Marquay Washington wrote: "Now I'm officially scared of owls."

Newsweek reached out to @shelbytarter via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.