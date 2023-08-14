Woman 'Disgusted' Over Daughter-in-Law's Hygiene While Visiting Backed

A woman was slammed online for "free bleeding" at her mother-in-law's house.

Free bleeding refers to the practice of intentionally not using any menstrual hygiene products such as pads, tampons or menstrual cups during a period. But one woman recently seriously upset her mother-in-law with the practice.

In a post on Reddit's r/AmITheA****** subreddit with over 9,000 upvotes, user u/Plastic-Ad-5568 explained her dilemma: "I'm currently staying at my mother-in-law's house with my husband for a family get together. I have horrifically painful periods and bad mobility. I can not use cups and am allergic to all brands of pads I've used (rashes on all genitalia, which does not feel good).

"I do have cloth pads but I only brought a couple small ones for my trip as I wasn't due on until days after we got home, but we're on day four of our trip and I started my period on our first night," she added.

The Redditor explained that she tried some disposable pads but broke out in a rash and decided it was easier to go without.

"Two days ago I decided to say what the hell and free bleed like I do at home," she wrote. "I bring my own towels to my mother-in-law's so I have been sitting and sleeping on those. I have bled through twice but cleaned the mess and left no stain."

But her mother-in-law was not happy with the situation and made her feelings known quickly.

"She's disgusted by my lack of decorum and carrying my bloody towel around everywhere. She also hates that I'm washing them in her machines and is now saying we need to pay to have them professionally cleaned (which we will do)," said the Redditor.

Painful periods are far from uncommon. Candice Mason founded Mother Cuppa Tea after years of suffering from endometriosis—a chronic condition causing painful tissue growth—and sells teas that support women's hormone health. She told Newsweek she could sympathize with the poster.

"As a sufferer of endometriosis, I have had painful periods all my life. Prior to an operation 20 years ago, my periods would keep me bedridden, and hardly able to walk," she said. "As an adult, I regularly bleed through my products as my periods are so heavy. I take spare clothes with me."

Despite understanding the pain and discomfort the woman may be in, Mason felt there could be a better solution to the problem.

"I have to confess that when I first read the article I coiled in disgust. Bodily fluids of any kind pose risks to others," she said. "I also feel this is a very personal choice made by this woman. It does sound like she didn't have much choice, it was do this or risk being very uncomfortable.

"It's one thing to do this in your own surroundings but at someone else's house? Maybe not," Mason added. "That said, the mother-in-law is maybe overreacting. Anyone can have an unfortunate accident and spoil bedsheets."

There was little sympathy for the woman from her family, or online.

"Everything kinda came to a head last night when [my mother-in-law] lost it on me for 'behaving like an animal,'" the Redditor said. "She wants me to leave, but my husband stay, which isn't possible.

"My husband is on damage control but I just feel so shitty. Am I in the wrong here? I understand that it's not super sanitary but my health matters more than some bed sheets. I'll replace them if she wants," she said.

In over 7,000 comments, Reddit users did not think the woman was in the right, with the majority slamming her for choosing to free bleed and stain her mother-in-law's belongings.

"YTA. This is completely unsanitary and disgusting to do in someone else's home. You do have options you know can work, including period panties; you should have come prepared," said one Reddit user.

Another commenter said: "This is not appropriate on any level. This is your mother-in-law's home and it should be respected. Not 'I'll replace the sheets.' If this is a major issue you should have prepared better."

