Woman Being 'Disrespectful' to Boyfriend's Family at Birthday Brunch Backed

A woman refusing to apologize to her boyfriend's stepdad after a fight over food choices is being applauded online.

Sharing her dilemma with Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) community, user u/Background_Egg7703 said she's been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for three years. She's never really gotten along with his family, but until recently, felt like the situation was improving.

"After about two years, they seemed to accept me and, even though I won't forget certain things they have said about or towards me, I felt like it went uphill," the 23-year-old woman wrote.

Five months ago, the poster decided to go vegan. Her boyfriend has been supportive, even trying out various vegan alternatives. His family initially seemed to be fine with her lifestyle change, with his mom even cooking separate vegan meals for Background_Egg7703 at gatherings.

"I told her thank you and how much I appreciate that," she said. "I've never commented [on] their food or started a discussion about being vegan because I know it's neither the time nor the place to do that."

However, his parents recently threw a birthday brunch for her boyfriend. The poster's boyfriend provided the food, with a mixture of both meat and vegan options available.

"He wanted it not just for me but also for his family to try some if they wanted to," she said.

Unfortunately, when her boyfriend placed "vegan bacon" on the table, his stepdad called the concept "stupid."

"I didn't think much of it and responded to him, in the nicest voice I had, that vegan bacon was a great alternative if you like the taste of bacon but don't like eating body parts," said Background_Egg7703.

The stepdad became furious, complaining he'd never "heard such nonsense as meat being called body parts."

When everyone tucked in to eat, the poster added some vegan egg salad to her plate. The stepdad asked if she was "going to eat dead baby animals," making the situation even more awkward.

"I respond that technically there's no baby unless the egg was fertilized but it wasn't real eggs anyway," she said.

"This is when his mom steps in and says everyone should just eat their own food now and leave others alone."

A few days later, the boyfriend's stepdad reached out to him. He accused the poster of being "disrespectful" by referring to meat as "body parts" and demanded an apology.

"I think this is ridiculous," Background_Egg7703 said. "I honestly don't think I am the one who owes an apology and I don't want his parents to think it's fine."

It's common to have different values than your in-laws, but for a relationship to succeed, it's better if everyone can learn to get along.

If you find yourself in a similar situation to Background_Egg7703, intimacy and relationship coach Jennifer Simas advises weighing up how important the issue is to you.

"If it is not a situation where you are prepared to 'die on the hill,' then I highly recommend to just let it go," she told Newsweek.

She also suggested analyzing the other person's motivations before responding.

"Are they just using shocking language or trying to press on a pain point they know exists for you to be obnoxious?" she said.

However, some issues just can't be ignored, such as racism, sexism or other forms of bigotry. In these instances, Simas recommends not bothering to argue, as it's unlikely that this person will change their mind.

"In the heat of an argument, it is so very rare that someone is willing to hear and take into account anything but their own opinion," she said.

"I hope that your partner would be right there defending you, and if not, why are you with them to begin with?"

Reddit users backed Background_Egg7703, voting her "NTA" (Not the A******).

"FIL instigated this entire thing," commented dilqncho. "His comments were unnecessary and rude."

"It's absurd and [stepdad[ needs to just get over himself," agreed FeralSquirrels.

"He seems quite childish if he's that offended by being provided with vegan options (especially if non vegan options were available)," said bluevanillatea.

"It was a meal for the BF anyways, who was right to request whatever he wanted to eat," wrote Vanthalia.

"I'm not veggie or vegan but if you can't accept that meat is part of an animal's body you probably shouldn't be eating it," said edyth_.

"It's clear the stepdad was attempting to be combative and start something out of nothing," commented gastationdonut. "If he doesn't understand why something exists, he can ask or just be quiet."

