Woman Ditches Work To Celebrate Dog's 14th Birthday and Spoils Him Rotten

A dog owner has shared why she took the day off to spend the day celebrating her dog's 14th birthday.

Alice Tessier lives in Quebec, Canada, with her Siberian Husky Jack who she adopted when he was just three months old.

To celebrate her beloved dog's 14th birthday, Tessier decided to treat him to the best day possible. From puppucinos to a steak dinner, the pair celebrated in style.

"He is getting old, and his birthday coming reminded my that he will turn 14 only once," Tessier told Newsweek. "We had to make the most of this day. We had an amazing day together and will sure take his next birthday off as well."

Pictures of Jack enjoying his 14th birthday steak, prepared by his loving owner who spent the whole day treating him. @aliceontheroad/TikTok

In the video, the pair headed down to the lake for some paddle boarding, island exploring and stick chewing.

After that excitement, Jack took a well deserved nap, before driving home and stopping off for a treat.

Tessier and Jack shared some fries and lobster together, and when they got home, he headed straight to sleep while his owner started making dinner.

Of course, he was treated to a birthday steak, with birthday candles that barely escaped being eaten too.

The Siberian Husky was recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1930 and today is the 21st most popular breed in the U.S.

Pictures of Jack enjoying some time on the paddleboard, left, and a close-up of the moment Jack tried lobster for the first time, right. @aliceontheroad/TikTok

The medium-sized dogs are known for their striking appearance and thick coat. Originating from northeastern Siberia, they were developed by the Chukchi people as working and transportation dogs. They were later brought to Alaska in the early 20th century for sled dog racing and became popular worldwide.

Today they are loved as family pets thanks to their friendly and outgoing temperament and endurance and strength.

"My favorite part was definitely when he hopped back on the paddle board by himself, showing me that he was ready for more adventure," Tessier said. "This warmth my heart so much since this is only his third time doing paddle board. He is doing so great."

But it was clear that Jack had a different favorite part of his birthday. "His favorite part was definitely his birthday steak, you can clearly see it in his eyes," the owner said. "As soon as I went back from the store, and was mentioning a couple time his name while prepping the steak, he knew it was for him."

In more than 4,000 comments, people reacted to the pup's special birthday.

"What a perfect way to spend his birthday, always take the day off work if you can for your babies," said Cey.

While Daniella wrote: "Literally in tears this is so lovely, I was a husky mom until March this year."

"Thank you for giving this really good boy such a great life," said Karen_Sofia.

TikToker im.a.leo wrote: "We need more pet owners like YOU. Happy birthday to your sweet boy."

"Dogs are so special and a huge part of every dog's parents life, that I knew this video would warmth the heart of many as well, and inspire people to cherish the little time we have with them," said Tessier. "Dogs are just pure love and joy, and I cannot imagine my life without Jack."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.