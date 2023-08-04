Woman and Rescue Dog Sat in Disbelief as Bird Falls From Sky Viewed by 11M

A moment of tranquility between a woman and her dog was cruelly interrupted recently when a bird dropped out of the sky and died right in front of them.

The TikTok video was posted by Isabel Klee in Brooklyn, New York, and has over 11.5 million views in a single day. In it, she can be seen sitting in her backyard in the sun. She is enjoying a relaxing moment with her dog, a rescue and foster fail called Simon.

At one point, however, something catches both their attention, and dog and owner look up at the sky, as their gaze then follows something off camera down to the ground. Both Klee and her pet stare for a moment, identical expressions on their faces, before Klee then gets up to investigate the dead bird. Newsweek has contacted Klee via TikTok for more information about the strange situation. "The woman (and dog) were too stunned to speak!" reads the caption.

A falcon flying high above New York City. The bird in the video is just one of many thousands of migratory birds that die every year in the city by flying into glass buildings and being disorientated by artificial nighttime lighting. hstiver/Getty Images

Every year, millions of migratory birds travel through New York City along what's known as the 'Atlantic Flyway' after spending the winter in South and Central America. They are traveling to breeding grounds as far north as the Arctic Circle.

Between 90,000 and 230,000 of these migratory birds die passing through New York City every year. This is according to research undertaken by NYC Audubon, a grassroots organization working to protect wild birds throughout the city.

"As this huge variety of birds—from songbirds to raptors to hummingbirds to shorebirds—repeat their ancient cycle of migration, they encounter two relatively new threats: glass windows and artificial night time lighting," the organization says.

It adds that collisions with glass windows, and nocturnal birds being disoriented by artificial lighting, have hugely contributed to the amount of birds that perish on their journey through the city.

"Birds do not detect clear glass as a barrier, nor do they understand reflections in glass," the organization says. "When they see habitat or sky either reflected in glass, or through it, such as in a courtyard, the birds collide at full speed. Many die on impact."

Research suggests that, across the entire U.S., 365 million to 1 billion birds are killed annually in collisions with windows, making a minimum of 1 million birds per day.

In December 2019, NYC Audubon was successful in getting Int. 1482/Local Law 15 passed by the New York City Council. "This milestone legislation requires that all new construction and significantly altered buildings use bird-friendly materials," the organization said. "We also educate and work with policy-makers, developers, architects, and building owners to reduce the hazards of glass and lights through the use of bird-friendly design principles."

Despite the macabre nature of the video, viewers on TikTok were mesmerized by the reactions of Klee and her dog.

"Ok but you birthed that pup, you both have the same facial expressions," wrote one user.

"The way you both looked identically puzzled was amazing. This is your actual child, and you cannot tell me otherwise," posted another.

"This is so unbelievably funny, the way you both just stare," commented a third.

