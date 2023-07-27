Woman Drops Her Two Dogs at Kennels, She Wasn't Expecting Their Reaction

Two dogs ditching their owner for a kennels worker has had the internet in stitches, with the pair clearly delighted to be boarding for the weekend.

"They definitely get spoiled there," the dogs' owner, 25-year-old Maggie Emory, told Newsweek. "Other dogs jump out of their car, so excited. I never thought that would be my dogs, but clearly it is."

In the hilarious video shared to TikTok, Emory lets her Australian shepherds, Finley, 4, and Sadie,3, off their leashes outside the boarding accommodation. As soon as they see the gate open, the dogs sprint across the car park into the kennels' yard, seemingly not in the least bothered that their owner is leaving them behind.

Australian shepherds Finley and Sadie love the boarding kennels so much, they didn't even say goodbye to their owners. Maggie Emory agonized over finding somewhere for the pair to stay when she and her partner were out of town. @maggiewiththedogs

"Ok. Bye," Emory yells in the clip, chuckling as her dogs run and sniff their new surroundings and the kennels worker.

"My dogs were devastated to be dropped off," she wrote in the video captions. "Clearly so sad to be away from me."

Emory, a content creator based just outside Portland, Oregon, started her TikTok account @maggiewiththedogs four years ago, after adopting Finley.

"I didn't want to annoy my real-life friends and family with how much I'd be talking about him," Emory said.

"Little did I know tens of thousands of people would be almost as obsessed with my dogs as I am."

After moving to their new home from Arizona, she and her fiancé, Cameron, spent a long time trying to find the perfect kennels to house their dogs while they went on vacation.

Australian shepherds Finley and Sadie live with Maggie Emory and her fiancé Cameron near Portland, Oregon. Maggie's TikTok account that documents the dogs' lives has gained thousands of followers. @maggiewiththedogs

"We did a lot of research and visited a lot of kennels in our area to see what would be best for us," Emory said.

"I get so worried about leaving them with anyone, so it was a big deal to find somewhere we could trust."

They eventually settled on kennels that allows dogs to free-roam and let Finley and Sadie board together, a necessity for Emory.

"Plus the staff doesn't judge me when I bring their giant bed, multiple pillows and toys, and fill their freezer with fancy dog food," she told Newsweek.

The first time Emory left Finley and Sadie at the kennels, they were devastated—for about 24 hours.

"When we drove away they were staring at us so sad, wondering where we were going and it broke my heart," she said.

"Then the next day I was sent pictures of them playing and happily smiling and I immediately felt better."

Finley and Sadie have over 18,000 followers on TikTok. The pair soon adapted to the new surroundings at their boarding kennels. @maggiewiththedogs

The viral video was filmed earlier in July, as the couple were heading to a cousin's wedding in Cabo for the weekend. The dogs immediately knew where they were heading and were thrilled, running straight to the gate with no reservations.

"The owner, Suz, is the sweetest woman and I trust her to employ people who care about the dogs as much as she does," Emory said.

Dog lovers found the footage hilarious, with the clip receiving 1.6 million views and more than 130,000 likes.

"They're just devastated," commented user2867078437945.

"I could see the tears in their eyes," joked Allen Sims.

"Ouch! They could've at least pretended like they were sad to see you go," said Player 1.

"Didn't even look back," wrote Jay.

"They turned into Usain Bolt," said Izzyduzit.

"The pain I would feel," commented BKatz.

Morgan McBee compared the Aussies to "little kids getting ready for a sleepover," while ShannJay56 said their reaction was "a great sign that they are being well taken care of."

