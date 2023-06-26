Woman Duct Tapes Own Mother's Head and Kills Her: Police

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly duct-taped her own mother's head and took part in killing her, according to police.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) was alerted to reports of a disturbance at a home in the Dover Borough area of central Pennsylvania, on June 6.

A statement shared by police on June 25 said officers were contacted by a neighbor who had been told to call them by a woman at the home.

A mugshot of Johana Ramos, 31. Ramos allegedly killed her own mother. police handout

The police statement read: "Upon arrival, responding officers made contact with William Emilio Torres Gautier, age 42, as well as a female and two small children to the rear of the residence.

"While speaking to Gautier, the female was observed to be signaling for help. As officers attempted to speak to the female, Gautier intervened and pushed a section of wooden fence at officers, striking one of them. The officers took Gautier into custody after a brief struggle."

The woman told officers her mother was home and needed help, but when police gained entry to the home, they found the 67-year-old victim had died.

Gautier was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He is currently being help in York County Prison.

Investigators later arrested Johana Ramos, 31, the victim's daughter, and charged her with connection with the crime on Friday, June 23.

Ramos allegedly participated in the killing and assisted Gautier with duct-taping the victim's head and face.

She was taken to central booking and was charged with criminal homicide as well as criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. She is currently being held in the York County Prison without bond.

There were 1,101 reported homicides in Pennsylvania in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It added that the death rate for Pennsylvania that year was 9.2 per every 100,000 people.

Statistics from the Department of Justice (DOJ) said that of the 4,970 women who were victims of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter across the U.S. in 2021, 34 percent were killed by an intimate partner. By comparison, about six percent of the 17,970 men who died as a result of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter that year were victims of intimate partner homicide.

The DOJ said overall, 76 percent of women murder victims were killed by someone they knew and that 16 percent were killed by a nonintimate family member compared to 10 percent of male murder victims.

Police continue to investigate the homicide and anyone with any information has been asked to call the NYCRPD tip line at 717.467. TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.ord and cite case number 2023-024253.

