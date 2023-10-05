Woman Dumped 9 Dogs and Puppies in 'Sweltering Heat' Without Water: Police

A Florida woman has been arrested after she dumped nine dogs and puppies without food or water, police said.

Police with the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) alleged Deborah Perez, 62, drove about 5 miles from her mobile home in Stuart, north of West Palm Beach, to dump nine dogs in because she couldn't handle them anymore.

Officers said the confused little dogs were left in a parking lot in close to a wooded area in "sweltering heat." They were matted and filthy, police said.

A mugshot of Deborah Perez, 62, and one of the abandoned dogs. Perez was apprehended in connection with the dumping of the dogs. Police handout

"The purebred Lhasa Apsos which range in ages of 4 months to 4 years old stayed somewhat close together, which was one of the many reasons so many people stopped to help," an MCSO spokesperson said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The dogs, who had taken shelter in a wooded area, were picked up at one at a time and brought to safety by an MCSO animal services supervisor and two officers along with concerned citizens.

"Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Detective Christine Polizzi went right to work on the case. After receiving multiple tips from the community, Detective Polizzi located a suspect."

The post continued: "Tipsters say, Perez, who initially claimed she knew nothing about the animals, went from owning multiple dogs in her Stuart mobile home to just three. After days of work and several conversations with Perez, she finally confessed to dumping the animals.

"Deborah Perez surrendered to detectives today and was charged with nine counts of animal abandonment/cruelty."

A split image of two of the abandoned dogs. The dogs were left in a Florida parking lot. Police handout

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744, compared to January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Police said they are now holding Perez on a $45,000 bond.

The dogs will now be prepared to find a home, according to the MCSO. Staff at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast has provided "round-the-clock care" for the animals since they were recovered.

An MCSO spokesperson said: "MCSO's Animal Services Officers and our Criminal Investigations Detective were committed to locating the person who committed this act. And they did just that while saving every single dog that was dumped in that field."

Newsweek has contacted the MCSO for comment via email.